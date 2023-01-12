By the time Kevin McCarthy gaveled out the House of Representatives as Speaker of the House, the assembly had cast 15 ballots in one of the most unusual happenings in modern politics.
The last time the House required multiple ballots to elect a speaker was in 1923. Before that, it had not happened since 1860.
Beyond the political process, the indecision shows a stark division growing in politics within the Republican party and the United States. In the wake of the division, Americans have two choices: continue down the road to see where a partisan nation leads or solve issues by putting aside ideological differences and standing together.
What happened
Every new Congress, the members of the House of Representatives are required to elect a Speaker of the House. To win, a person must receive the most votes, excluding "present" ones. Generally, candidates selected by the parties before the election gain enough support to win on the first ballot.
However, when balloting began this year, the Republican candidate, McCarthy of Calif., failed to reach the 218 votes necessary, receiving 202. In successive ballots, his numbers fluctuated as some members switched their votes to opposing candidates or simply "present."
In the end, it took 15 ballots and four days, along with a host of concessions to the rebels within the Republican party, before McCarthy obtained enough votes to win the election.
A party divided
For Republicans, the struggle over speakership extends a larger power struggle within the party. Hardline, Trump-aligned conservatives, dissatisfied with the party leadership and desirous of rules that gave individual members of the House more power over proceedings and the Speaker, sought to buck the authority of the more moderate Republicans.
It comes at a time when there is growing opposition to the Trump wing of the party, such as with the credible challenge posed by Ron DeSantis against the former president's 2024 election bid.
Despite compromise attempts by McCarthy to prevent a boiling over, the rebels refused to give in. Ultimately, rather than work to govern, they elected to force the party to turn even further toward their fringe position – potentially alienating moderates within Republicans' narrow majority.
A house divided
The proceedings of the speaker election offer little confidence in the state of the union.
While novel, the inability of Congress to operate without a Speaker, and what effectively amounts to holding the government hostage by a handful of representatives, portrays a situation where ideologies reign supreme–and where some would put victory over the welfare of the republic.
The people elect their government to serve. When the government does not do that, it threatens to disillusion some when many Americans already disapprove of Congress.
It is a typical display in an era where partisans deride compromise and nonconformity. Senators such as Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have become the object of vilification by the Democratic party, for example, for differing from the party line.
While the speaker election is over, its repercussions will linger. The fact that 13 of the 15 times these elections have gone to multiple ballots occurred during the intensely divisive period before the Civil War is telling. Ultimately, the division evidenced by this election is an opportunity to recognize growing ideological partisanship in the United States – or foment it further for future Americans to inherit.