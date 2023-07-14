The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the largest queer rights advocacy organization, announced a national state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans.
With recent rulings against protection for LGBTQ+ rights, this announcement reinforces the urgency to be knowledgeable about student organizations at UNC Charlotte that provide support for queer students.
The state of emergency was declared for the first time after a rise of anti-LGBTQ+ bills passed in 2023. Many individuals fled their states in search of liberation and freedom.
According to the HRC, "More than 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been signed into law this year alone, more than doubling last year's number, which was previously the worst year on record."
Particularly, LGBTQ+ citizens across the country are being stripped away of rights such as; gender-affirming care for transgender youth and censorship on educational curricula and books about the LGBTQ+ experience.
Attacks on LGBTQ+ rights elevates panic in young adults and concerns for their safety. With the uncertainty of rights for LGBTQ+ people, students at Charlotte must recognize the suppression that politics has held over communities, advocate for social justice and utilize Charlotte's resources.
Considering that nearly 17 percent of undergraduate and graduate students in the United States identify as queer, their voices must be heard and respected within higher education.
Prism is an undergraduate student-based organization in Charlotte that specifically focuses on creating a supportive home for LGBTQ+ students. Just this past spring semester, Prism has hosted events such as Pride Prom, which allowed students of the community to dress up, dance and, for many, a secure experience of prom.
Vice President of Prism, Acadia Dubiel, said that throughout his time at Charlotte, Prism has acted as a safety net for trans and queer students. Dubiel stated that the HRCs announcement "...creates more of a need to reach out for connections with others and educate ourselves."
Charlotte also provides aid through programs such as Student Advising for Freshman Excellence (SAFE), a peer mentorship for academic and social transitioning and Queer Year 1, a community-based program that connects students to community chats and other resources for first-year LGBTQ+ students.
However, these programs should not be a justification or excuse to discontinue the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. "I would just like to see more autonomy over their bodies, and in terms of protecting students, we should be increasing measures for those who are being discriminated," Dubiel said.
Further future precautions must be taken to shield people from discrimination, such as access to professional counseling, support groups and recognition from surrounding organizations.
Spreading buzz and information on anti-LGBTQ+ laws, creating safe havens online for people to speak freely about their experiences and generally being more cautious and respecting each other's differences can make a significant contrast.