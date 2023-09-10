Threads' emergence shook the world of social media as it reached over 100 million users within its first week in early July. However, since then, there has been a huge tank in users, activity and buzz from the app.
Threads is a social media app similar to Twitter, now called X. Twitter, for many, was the go-to app to share your thoughts and get most of the exclusive news and gossip. Nevertheless, after billionaire Elon Musk bought the app and made changes, people started to miss the 'old' Twitter.
We thought Threads was coming to the rescue. The app is an extension of your Instagram account, keeping all of your followers and is supposedly X's upgrade. But can an app that has been around since 2006 with 450 million users be replaced? According to Business Insider, "Threads is foregoing everything that made Twitter special."
"I believe the transformation in writing habits is underway right before us on Threads and across several apps and platforms, including X," said writing, rhetoric & digital studies (WRDS) professor Malcolm Campbell. "So posting on Threads or Instagram, writing or composing texts, direct messages, even emails, all of that is transforming not only how we write but how we think, as well."
After six weeks of being released, Threads is already seeing a huge decline in users. After averaging about 50 million users a day, their numbers have decreased to 10 million, which, according to Time Magazine, "is less than a tenth of X's usership."
What caused this huge decrease in Threads? It could be the lack of hashtags and a discovery page, or perhaps it is just another boring app.
"When Twitter first launched, it was fascinating having sort of first-hand access to folks you never would have been able to reach before," said WRDS professor Justin Cary.
As a WRDS professor, Cary must keep up with social media platforms that are trending to keep up with his students. For Gen Z, social media and the internet have played a big part in their lives.
Always having access to the internet can alter the way they view the world. Using apps and texting has also affected how they communicate, like using abbreviations such as LOL and BRB.
"Social platforms help to evolve how we think about and use language," said Cary. "So in this way, students who use these platforms are exposed to and learn new ideas about language and ways to use it."
However, when it comes down to it, one of the biggest reasons Threads is unsuccessful may be Threads is owned by Meta, which raises questions about the safety of user's privacy while using the app.
Earlier this year, Meta paid a $725 million lawsuit after Facebook was caught giving out their users' information to Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm, during the 2016 elections. The user's information was given out without their consent. Since then, it has been hard to trust whether or not your information is safe, and META has not made a statement denying any claims against them.
"Meta continues to face many allegations and criticism that put profits over employees and user security, so we'll see," said Cary when asked whether Threads will succeed.
Feeling safe is the most important thing when using the internet; one's privacy should not be taken lightly. Your information and identity are at risk when using certain social media platforms.
"There are some very dangerous trends and messages coursing through Meta's other platforms like Instagram and Facebook, and I do fear that if these social media companies continue to put profits over users, the platforms will be inherently unsafe," said Cary.
According to Business News Daily, identity theft through social media apps is growing more and more.
"Twitter was always my go-to platform, and I really loved it; the recent change of Twitter to X has sort of made me move away from social media generally," Cary said.
Threads was created to replace Twitter but is failing miserably. The app lacks so many of the classic charms Twitter had, and despite Musk's changes, Twitter will still have a special place in the hearts of those who use it.