Greek life is a foundational facet of countless universities in the United States and can provide students seeking community engagement with the archetypal college experience.
As of the 2021-22 school year, there were 717,647 undergraduate students enrolled in Greek life. Costs range from about $1,000 to $7,000 for a single participant’s college tenure, meaning fraternities and sororities are raking in thousands for their respective universities annually.
With the many perceived benefits to both the universities and participating students, why does only a select demographic appear to reap these results? Fraternities and sororities are almost categorically composed of white individuals.
Beyond the financial efficacy, Greek life is an excellent way for students to make friends and venture out of their comfort zones, which is an important part of the college experience and can help those with insecurities or lack of self-esteem prepare to face their futures confidently.
While this result is not the output of outward discrimination, there is undoubtedly a subconscious bias and a stereotypical “look” that fraternities and sororities search for in candidates.
The quintessential popular girl and guy look that has traversed decades of American popular culture has seeped into the organizational structure of Greek life from the inception of those organizations. Unfortunately, because of this trend, there has been little in the way of growth and evolution in that capacity.
This is concerning due to the lack of representation shown for minority groups that may feel ostracized from opportunities and experiences that are received by the preferred constituency of Greek life members. It is understandable for said minority groups to feel disregarded and overlooked by their peers who are fraternity or sorority members.
At the end of the day, Greek life is about unity, community and raising each other up. Everyone in college deserves a chance at the idyllic experience a fraternity or sorority can provide them if they choose.
More must be said to improve diversity and the image associated with Greek life to change the lack of representation that has plagued the vast majority of these organizations. It is important for the future growth of Greek life to change the lack of representation that has trended for far too long and create an accessible environment for all.