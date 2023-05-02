Editor's Note: This article was original taken down due to insufficient research and sources. The Niner Times has since met with the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life to gather more information.
Greek life is a foundational facet of countless universities in the United States and can provide students seeking community engagement with the archetypal experience related to those values. Diversifying the communities and image associated with Greek life on a national level is necessary to change the lack of representation facing many of these organizations nationwide.
According to a 2012 USA Today examination of Greek Life, over nine million college students serve as representatives of a fraternity or sorority. That is a staggering number to employ as a facet of the total number of organizational members in the United States. Out of these millions of students, about 30% account for people of color and minority groups at large. This leaves many Greek life organizations with gaps in their diversity and inclusivity objectives within their chapters throughout the country, primarily in the South.
A university whose Greek life constituency does not face the same troubling gaps in its chapters that its contemporaries do on a national level is UNC Charlotte. Under the Relationship Statement outline crafted by the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life (OFSL), the Diversity and Inclusion section explicitly states: "As is reflective of the University population, the Fraternity and Sorority Life community is comprised of individuals representing a variety of heritages, backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives…," as well as promising to promote this effort by honoring non-discrimination policies and annually holding a "program for either the chapter or the student community at large that focuses on diversity."
Along with OFSL and the Division of Student Affairs, UNC Charlotte has multiple councils representing Greek life on campus, which is unique to this University. UNC Charlotte OFSL, as an organizational head, ensures a continual provision of "ongoing diversity education and programming through the efforts of the Office of Identity, Inclusion and Engagement," as well as opportunities for fellowship and networking with multicultural populations through assistance from multicultural organizations on campus.
These mission statements show that UNC Charlotte centers its diverse population as a critical priority. UNC Charlotte's councils oversee all of their Greek life chapters. Two of these councils, the National Panhellenic Council (NPHC) and the Diversified Greek Council (DGC), house the historically Black and other culturally diverse fraternities and sororities.
Beyond the well-established financial efficacy and with the many perceived benefits to both the universities and participating students, why is it that most universities on the national stage seemingly facilitate a reality where only a select demographic reap these results?
While this result is not the output of outward discrimination, there is undoubtedly a subconscious bias and a stereotypical look to "fit in" that fraternities and sororities outside of UNC Charlotte bubble look for in candidates.
The quintessential popular girl and guy look that has traversed decades of American popular culture and media have no doubt seeped into the organizational hegemony of the U.S. Examples in entertainment media include films like "Legally Blonde" and "Pitch Perfect." The national Greek life standard stemmed from the inception of those organizations, and because of this trend, there has been little in the way of growth and evolution in the national capacity.
This creates a concerning lack of representation for minority groups that may feel ostracized from opportunities and experiences that are received instead by the preferred constituency of Greek life members. It is wholly understandable for minority groups to feel disregarded and overlooked by their peers who are fraternity or sorority members.
At the end of the day, Greek life is about unity and community and raising each other up. Greek life is a great way for students to make friends and grow out of their comfort zones which is a hugely important part of the college experience and can help those with insecurities or lack of self-esteem prepare to face their futures confidently and not alone.
Everyone in college deserves a chance at the idyllic experience a fraternity or sorority can provide for them if they so choose. More universities must follow Charlotte's remarkable progress in diversifying Greek life and including minority groups in their organizations.
There needs to be the improvement in diversity and the image associated with Greek life on a national level if there is any hope of changing the lack of representation that has plagued the vast majority of these organizations throughout the country.