The use of semaglutide weight loss injections like Ozempic and Wegovy is rising in popularity. Americans need systemic changes for these treatments to be useful. Otherwise, they could have adverse health and economic consequences.
Ozempic and Wegovy are some of the most popular weight loss injection brands on the market, along with Trulicity and Mounjaro.
Ozempic has been FDA-approved for diabetes treatment, while Wegovy, which is a higher dose of semaglutide, is approved for obesity. Even though Ozempic has not been approved for obesity treatment, doctors still prescribe it for off-label weight loss use.
The injections contain glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, better known as semaglutide. Semaglutide increases insulin release, which lowers blood sugar and slows the digestive process.
Ozempic and Wegovy rose in popularity at the beginning of 2023, particularly on TikTok and through celebrity endorsements. Elon Musk is one of the most notable celebrities who have admitted to using semaglutide.
In an October 2022 tweet, Musk responded to someone asking him what his secret was because he looked healthy and fit. He replied with two tweets: "Fasting" and "And Wegovy."
This kind of outlook has some professionals worried that promoting weight loss injections could exacerbate negative perceptions around weight and contribute to individuals developing eating disorders.
Another aspect of weight loss injections that concerns professionals is the use pattern. Many individuals use these injections for a short period of time when they are designed to be used over long periods. This means that once an individual stops using semaglutide, they will regain the weight they lost, potentially causing fluctuations in self-image.
Another celebrity who has used weight loss injections is Chelsea Handler, who got prescribed Ozempic because she wanted to lose five pounds. She said that her doctor "hands it out to anybody."
These practices have caused a shortage of Ozempic, damaging those it was designed for: people with diabetes.
Along with the drug shortage, insurance coverage of the treatment varies by state. Some insurance companies refuse to cover Wegovy, labeling it a "vanity drug."
With injectables reaching over $1,300 a month out of pocket, it is important to consider the socioeconomic disparages that could result in insurance not covering these treatments for both diabetics and individuals experiencing obesity.
Obesity disproportionately affects certain groups of people, including Black and Hispanic adults. Without universal healthcare, individuals in these groups might be required to pay for these drugs out of pocket.
However, it is also important to be critical of the pharmaceutical industry after decades of prioritizing profit over health consequences individuals might face. Weight loss drugs are a vital and cost-saving treatment for many individuals, but they should not be viewed as a quick fix for everyone.
Injectables are just one aspect of weight loss treatment, and other methods should be given the attention and funding they deserve. This includes universal healthcare, removing harmful food additives, being more active and prioritizing mental health.
Providing individuals with a wide range of methods that prevent weight gain and maintain weight loss can mitigate the obesity epidemic and save lives.