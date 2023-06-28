The University of North Carolina removed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) statements from its hiring practices which has led to backlash. This removal has potential to harm future generations by neglecting the concept of DEI.
DEI strategies are implemented in higher education and workplaces to generate diverse candidates, thus creating a more diverse workforce and experience in education. It is also an important aspect of addressing hiring bias.
Many universities, such as UNC Charlotte and the University of Washington, hold pillars of pride in their implementation of DEI. Charlotte maintains a designed framework of Inclusive Excellence and specifically shared language and understanding.
This component of Charlotte's program allows for differences to be highlighted and barriers to be overcome. It also allows staff and students to take accountability for prejudice and commits to exercising cultural growth.
This change made many fear what precedents are set in higher education and how it could hurt future generations. DEI does not have to become the primary tactic by any means, yet the concept behind it, rather than removing it as a whole, should be maintained one way or another.
Federal DEI policies set by President Joe Biden state, "As the Nation's largest employer, the Federal Government must be a model for diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, where all employees are treated with dignity and respect."
To put into perspective, integrating DEI in specific ways rather than general and broad statements could help ease the concept and growth of "wokeness."
Many in the medical field believe that implementing race-blind ethics has traditionally produced a more successful outcome. Kenny Xu, president of Color Us United, petitioned the dean of UNC Medical School to denounce DEI.
Ideally, the pursuit of race-blind morals could be used to better defeat bias. However, the U.S. still captivates generational, historical and present proof of systemic prejudice toward minorities. This reality can not be neglected and could further create a "domino effect" from other universities and institutions, such as Charlotte.
A statement made on behalf of the University on DEI Statements disclosed that “As a public state institution, UNC Charlotte adheres to all North Carolina laws and UNC System policies. We remain committed to creating and sustaining a campus environment that supports all students, faculty and staff to reach their full academic and human potential while fostering a community where all are welcome, safe and respected.”
Color Us United's statement piece towards this action is that the curriculum and courses provided by UNC Medical School diminish the quality of future doctors "in the service of a false social justice agenda."
Most high-paying professions, especially in the medical field, are more likely to have legacy graduates and family ties to an area of practice, which disproportionately gives an advantage to predominantly white people.
According to a 2019 report from the Association of American Medical Colleges, 56.2% of all active physicians are white. Considering DEI programs and ethics as unnecessary hurts further plans to address and uncover not just race-related work bias but gender and disability bias.
DEI programs do not attend to liberal rights but to human rights. It is crucial to understand the multidimensional issues of hiring practices and higher education curriculums by approaching them with a rounded perspective.