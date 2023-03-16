Working in the sports industry is competitive, so it is no coincidence that most coaches, team owners and similar administrative positions are held by men. The sports industry must reduce the stigma surrounding women working in sports to increase equal opportunities.
Across the globe, men are hired more often than women in the sports industry. However, UNC Charlotte is a great example of women being involved in sports as a workforce in the same way that men are. For instance, Charlotte's football recruiting department is predominantly composed of women.
Kriston Guerra was an assistant sports information director (SID) and in football recruiting at Charlotte. She feels that Charlotte creates a welcoming environment for everyone.
"I was in media relations for the first nine months of being at Charlotte. I worked with all men in my office, and it was eight of them and just me," said Guerra. "Being a young woman going into that was very intimidating, but with Charlotte making it such a loving and family culture… they made it an easy transition for me."
On a national level, United States sports are dominated by men. There are only five active coaches in the NBA who are women. The 2022 NFL season employed 15 coaches who were women, which is a 25% increase since the 2021 season. These increases should continue to promote equal opportunity hiring based on talent rather than stereotypes.
One rare example of a female leader in sports is Sandra Douglass Morgan, who was also the first and only Black woman leading an NFL team. Morgan is of Black and Korean American descent, and she feels that her racial and gender identities left her at a disadvantage to a system that prioritized a more hegemonic demographic.
The stereotypes that prevent many women from working in sports depict women as people who either do not enjoy or understand sports. However, this is not true. Although gender socialization can isolate women from sports, many women have a passion for it and are knowledgeable about the industry.
Guerra believes her experiences as a woman working in sports have taught her how to speak up for herself. She recognizes the value of her opinions and the importance of vocalizing her ideas.
"Charlotte especially has grown me and shaped me into what I am today," said Guerra. "Working with men, they've taught me to have that tougher skin."
Reducing misogynistic stigma would create equal opportunities for all genders, hiring individuals based on expertise, talent and drive. Fields like sports journalism, coaching and team ownership would become more diverse.
Ultimately, the global sports industry should reflect Charlotte's example of women working in sports. Women are just as capable as men when it comes to understanding and loving sports. Therefore, they should be offered the same opportunities.