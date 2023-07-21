The Supreme Court made three landmark decisions in swift succession: Creative LLC v. Elenis, Students For Fair Admissions Inc v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Biden v. Nebraska in rulings that many believe to be due to the Justices' political ideology rather than proper legal precedent.
These cases allowed businesses to discriminate based on sexual identity, ending affirmative action in college admission, and ending President Biden's loan forgiveness plan. These three cases were all voted on 6-3, as have many cases in the recent past.
These cases have gone against many legal precedents that are at least a decade old. Many scholars and citizens see their ruling as being based on ideology rather than the rule of law. In all three cases, there was some form of legal precedent or some suspicious activities that would have either disqualified the case entirely or made the cases hard to rule in favor of.
In Students v. Harvard College, many justices refused to recuse themselves due to their attachment to Harvard. The only one who did was Kitanji Brown Jackson, a Harvard graduate who worked at Harvard as an overseer. However, other justices, such as John Roberts and Elena Kagan, who were a Harvard graduate and the former dean of the college, respectively, did not do so. The court then set a precedent that overturned decades of legal precedent.
In Biden v. Nebraska, while they are within their rights to do so, they struck down a plan that would have helped millions of people be free of student debt. The president has the power to use funding to address economic crises, and debt is so common it can be easily argued as a crisis. But the court ruled against it, stating the president did not have the power to do so, ruling 6-3 with conservatives on one side and liberals on the other.
Then there are problems of legitimacy within the cases themselves. A prime example is Creative LLC v. Elenis, when an actual customer might not have approached the plaintiff.
This specific case involved a man asking for a website for his wedding to his husband. However, when "Stewart," the person in question, was asked about the case, they said they had no idea what anyone was talking about.
Stewart has been married for over a decade to a woman, the business did not work on websites at the time of the supposed request and the initial request that started this chain of events was filed a few days after the initial case was filed.
The fact that the Supreme Court would try a case with no further investigation besides a suspicious email is a mockery of the establishment of law. In many other cases, this would be seen as making fraudulent claims and would have been thrown out before it went to trial.
The case went forward because the lawyer that handled this case, Kristen Wagner, had previously brought a case that attempted to limit LGBTQ+ Rights. The case in question, Masterpiece Cake Shop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, attempted to set the precedent that a shop can discriminate against customers based on their sexual orientation. The case resulted in a loss, but the court was sympathetic towards the plaintiff.
The Supreme Court prides itself as an unbiased organization that can regulate itself and is not run on ideological lines. It has proven to be anything but in the modern day. However, it has been like this for a long time — one key example is the controversial case of Bush v Gore in 2000.
The case concerned whether George W. Bush or Al Gore won the 2000 election. Florida was the last state to be counting its votes, and their recounting scheme was considered unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. The court then voted to stop the recounts and declare that Bush won the case. The case ended with a 5-4 majority voting to stop the vote and rely on Florida's original statement that Bush won.
The real problem with this case arises because of ethical violations. While the Supreme Court does not have a code of conduct, they are still expected to recuse themselves when there is a conflict of interest. There were three judges that had a vested interest in Bush winning the election, all of which voted in favor of Bush.
The first was Antonin Scalia, who not only was a friend of Bush, his son Eugene Scalia was working for the law firm that was representing Bush and was later given a high-ranking position in the Department of Labor.
The second was Clarence Thomas, whose wife at the time was working with the Heritage Foundation, whose members would be given positions in a Bush administration. While there is no code of ethics for the Supreme Court, in all other courts, there is a rule stating that if a spouse is involved with the outcome of a case, a judge should recuse themselves. Amisted other controversies, Thomas currently finds himself in hot water for accepting lavish vacations from conservative donors.
The last judge was Sandra Day O'Connor. She was distraught that Bush lost, meaning she and her husband could not retire until the next conservative president to ensure their spot was not taken up by a liberal judge. This was confirmed by eyewitness accounts of her saying such to her husband at a banquet they were attending.
The Supreme Court has always been an institution heavily influenced by political partisanship and personal ideology. They are allowed to operate without any oversight or code of ethics in place and do not seem to have any desire to change. As the old saying goes, power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.