Gun violence has become a big part of daily life in the United States, the only country with more guns than citizens. This alarming fact shows that currently, mass shootings rarely prompt surprise.
High numbers of mass shootings in the U.S. indicate that the federal government must reform gun control legislation. Just in January, there were 40 mass shootings. For example, a 6-year-old boy shot and badly wounded a teacher with a handgun he carried by backpack into his school in Newport News, Va, on Jan. 6.
In addition, a man using a submachine gun killed 11 people and wounded 10 at a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif. The shooter, aged 72, killed himself after the vehicle in which he was fleeing was surrounded by police. Moreover, on Jan. 24, four people were shot dead at a mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay, Calif., and another three at a nearby farm.
These recent events highlight that stricter gun laws must be enforced, so guns will only get into the hands of the right people. One way to ensure guns are regulated is to raise the minimum age to purchase firearms from 18 to 21. Another way is to perform thorough background checks that sift through dangerous potential gun owners.
Kalaya Navey-Ramseur, a first-year Biology student at UNC Charlotte, believes that background checks are crucial to purchase a gun. She states that “[it], alongside psychological evaluations, can aid in lowering possible hostile buyers by taking a myriad of factors into account.”
Gun violence hits home for the Charlotte community. On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, a former student entered classroom 236 in the Kennedy Building on the Charlotte main campus and began shooting 17 rounds. The shooter fatally injured two students and wounded four others before being tackled by one of the students, who later died at the scene.
Former Charlotte student and one of the April 30 school tragedy victims, Drew Pescaro, recognizes that most gun owners are “law-abiding citizens.” However, he believes it only takes one bad person to hurt or kill others. Pescaro wants conversations to reach a non-partisan public agreement that ensures everyone is protected.
“When 9/11 happened, we took proper safety measures like implementing airport security checks, so what makes the constant increase in gun violence any different?” Pescaro said. “I should not have been in the hospital for 27 days.”
Contrary to the view that there needs to be gun reform, some argue that the problem is caused by both mental health issues and a gun-loving culture that cannot be changed. They claim that the U.S. has a long history, dating back to the nation’s foundation, of gun violence.
A third-year Civil Engineering major who wishes to remain anonymous disagrees that fewer guns will solve the problem of gun violence. “Perpetrators of crimes would be less emboldened if their targets and bystanders were also armed to reasonably stop them,” the student said. They also believe it is important to have unrestricted access to firearms to resist foreign and domestic government action.
Collectively as a society, change needs to happen. This can be through peaceful protests, voting during elections and speaking up. Rather than stand by and watch more unreasonable gun violence acts, you can make a change. So step up and do your part to help reform gun control laws in America for a better future. The easiest way to make change is to vote for what needs to improve.