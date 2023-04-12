In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans need psychological services more than ever. Yet, the UNC Charlotte Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) has cut sessions per student in half.
As society continues to recognize the importance of counseling and mental health, it should be a concern of Charlotte's to expand its offerings when affordable and available access to these services is limited elsewhere. When opportunities to use what is offered are further curtailed by long wait times, it leaves only one option for many: suffering in silence.
The national crisis
Psychological strain has reached a breaking point in American society.
In February 2023, 32.3% of adults surveyed reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder. For the 18-24 age group, the number sits at 49.9%, well above any other age group polled.
Students of college age make up a large quantity of those suffering amid the intense weight of a national crisis over mental health. To make matters worse, the ability to access resources is limited and the demand for counseling services has skyrocketed.
North Carolina has seen the results of this crisis. Over the past academic year, North Carolina State University was faced with the deaths of five students by suicide.
The silent barrier
Now, not only do students have fewer sessions, but getting into those sessions is a hurdle.
When the University faced the crisis in 2020, it made sense to cut back on services so more students could access CAPS when needed. Compared to previous conditions, it was the best solution to combat the short-term issues of limited capacity.
Yet this has become a long-term solution that ineffectively services the nation's chronic mental health crisis.
For some with open schedules, finding times may not be an issue. However, for others, such as students with classes that fall within CAPS business hours, one could be expected to wait a month or more for a session.
Students left behind can choose between paying for mental health services off-campus, battling the substantial demand or handling it alone.
The need for change
Breaking this silent barrier cannot be achieved without increasing funding to CAPS so that every student has reliable access to counseling services. With a larger staff, more people could be accommodated, and more sessions per student could be achieved.
Increased hours could also be added with a larger budget, such as during weekends or after hours generally taken up by classes. The stopgap solution of group therapy, while useful for those with workable schedules, may end up primarily helping those who already had the time to access regular CAPS services, leaving others behind.