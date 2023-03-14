A huge oil and gas drilling project called the Willow Project has just been passed by President Joe Biden. Many environmentalists oppose the project because of the environmental and wildlife issues it will create.
The Willow Project would drill down to use petroleum stored on the Alaskan North Slope. This may result in up to 180,000 barrels of oil being produced daily or roughly 1.5% of the nation's daily oil output.
ConocoPhillips Alaska, the company that built the project, has suggested five drilling locations. The United States Bureau of Land Management had previously proposed three locations. The U.S. Interior Department, which is in charge of the bureau, has voiced concerns about both possibilities.
The Biden administration also defended federal Arctic seas against additional oil and gas leasing as part of the decision to authorize Willow. Biden also outlined a procedure to protect significant ecological regions in the Western Arctic.
Although these actions are constructive, the damage that the Willow Project would do to the climate and the Western Arctic cannot be reversed.
Over 30 years, the Willow Project would emit more than 278 million tonnes of greenhouse gasses. This is nearly equivalent to the total emissions produced during the same time by 2 million passenger cars.
The trans-Alaska pipeline currently carries 499,700 barrels of oil per day on average, a significant decrease from the 2.1 million barrel peak reached in the late 1980s.
In addition to majority consensus support in the North Slope region, there is broad political support in Alaska, including from individuals in positions of authority. Advocates have referred to the project as balanced and claimed that the towns would profit from the taxes it would generate. According to them, these funds would be used to improve the region's infrastructure and offer public services.
The proposal appears to go against Biden's principles, though. Fighting climate change is one of Biden's key priorities. He supported a historic bill that will hasten the development of clean energy sources like wind and solar power and take some of the pressure off the U.S. from its reliance on fossil fuels like oil, coal and gas.
Environmental activists have also expressed serious worries. Opponents are being urged by agencies such as Earthjustice to call the White House and request that the proposal be rejected.
Biden faces the problem of the growing conflict between environmental organizations and Alaskan lawmakers. Democrats in Congress are also eagerly awaiting his decision since they claim the project conflicts with his plans to cut carbon emissions that cause global warming in half by 2030 and switch to clean energy.
Activists claim that sanctioning the project will break Biden's pledge to halt new oil and gas drilling on federal lands during his 2020 presidential campaign. The Willow Project should not be implemented because it is detrimental to the environment and goes against Biden's claimed values.