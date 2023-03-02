It is common to talk about trauma without warning the other person. While it may seem common for people in social circles to share their vulnerability, exposing traumatic experiences without consent can do more harm than you think.
It is crucial to know the difference between trauma dumping and venting. Trauma dumping is when someone talks about trauma without consent or warning. Venting stems from two people exchanging frustrations and receiving supportive responses.
Healthy venting includes mutual acceptance, while trauma dumping eliminates the other person's voice. Additionally, trauma dumping leaves others feeling triggered when difficult topics appear without warning. People that constantly trauma dump come off as manipulative and closed off to a response from the listener. This is detrimental to relationships.
Crossing boundaries puts the listener in an uncomfortable position. They may feel overwhelmed and unable to process their own emotions. Oversharing trauma at inappropriate times cuts off the listener from offering solutions. Furthermore, trauma dumping creates a toxic space because it is one-sided and increases stress or anxiety.
On social media, audience members might take the opportunity to trauma dump in response to someone sharing a positive experience. Trauma dumpers cause destructive social media engagements where sharing stories becomes a competition.
Recognizing signs of trauma dumping and confronting them is tricky, but it can effectively improve mental health and help maintain healthy relationships. Confiding with others about life's issues is good but is often misinterpreted as a loophole to trauma dump. Some people may want to gain sympathy rather than support from the listener.
It is important to assess friendships to see if one person is doing most of the listening. If a person is trauma dumping, being aware of the person's emotions and reactions is key to transitioning from trauma dumping to venting. Asking the listener for input and being open to their side of the conversation is a smooth way of doing so. It is essential to ask for consent and consider how your words impact others.
Trauma dumping does not help with internal problems and should not be taken lightly. It will not lead to emotional relief and self-reflection. Developing effective coping skills is a great way to stabilize relationships and increase self-awareness.