When State Rep. Tricia Cotham switched from Democrat to Republican on April 5, giving Republicans a supermajority in the legislature, it upended politics across North Carolina and potentially the lives of millions of Carolinians.
Though elected as a person, not a party, representatives have an obligation to represent the wishes of their constituents. As parties are increasingly dictatorial in their control over members, switching from one party to another serves only to weaken confidence in government and the notion that those elected will follow the causes for which they were chosen.
The deal
On April 5, Representative Cotham announced to the public her decision to leave the Democratic Party and become a member of the Grand Old Party. The switch in affiliation came as a result of, supposedly, the Democratic party exercising control over her legislative autonomy.
The importance is clear: with her support, the Republicans will have control over legislation with near impunity on all but perhaps the most divisive issues. With a supermajority, they can override Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s veto.
The red line
As a republic that elects representatives, not parties, the people’s voice is technically adhered to. At the same time, the voters elected a Democrat Cotham, not a Republican.
It is possible that nothing changes, and Cotham follows the beliefs espoused on the campaign trail in 2022. However, after alienating the Democrats and likely voters of her own, toeing the Republican party line becomes a matter of self-preservation to maintain the only bridge left unburned.
Having been elected in a district that went blue by nearly 20% in the election, Cotham may not cross the red line on big-ticket Democratic issues like abortion or LGBT rights that she has previously supported. On other issues, such as voting rights or immigration, the Democrats have surely lost a key means to stop the Republicans from legislating.
The democratic dilemma
She is not the only Democrat to turn their coat since the election.
In December, Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona left the Democratic party to become an independent for much of the same reasoning. It threatened the newfound Democratic majority in the Senate.
Ultimately, the issue lies just as much with the Democratic party as with the officials themselves. When Democrats attack moderates like Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia for leaving the party line, it forces officials to either conform to the line or change tack. It might mean the difference between victory and defeat for members in competitive districts.
The need for truth
As public officials, truthfulness and honesty ought to be the watchwords of the profession.
Even assuming valid concerns, switching parties serves primarily to endanger public confidence in elected government. The impermanence of one’s choice hinders the ability for one to believe in those chosen.
One can hardly have an expectation that their vote matters when the person elected joins a group championing opposite causes. It exacerbates the potential for the voters’ dictates to be ignored, or even contradicted, on a much larger scale than before.
The issue lies precisely in that fact. When one election cycle can cost more than 16 billion dollars, parties become more important than ever to win elections. That gives them much more influence, and thus legislative control, over those who join them.
If one cannot stand by the party or ideas which brought their election, and they would open the door to the violation of the public’s trust and mandate, then perhaps they should not have sought election in the first place.