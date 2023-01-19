UNC Charlotte's fall 2022 semester raised questions about campus safety and security with crimes on campus. As students settle in, some cannot help but fear for their safety, while others choose to trust the University.
Campus residents should feel safe due to Charlotte's extensive safety protocols, but they should also take precautions as a general safety rule. With instances such as the arrest of a trespasser at Popp Martin Student Union, it is important to understand how students may feel about campus safety going forward. Perspectives from different genders, age groups and time spent living on campus can affect students' knowledge of safety policies and their attitudes toward crime on campus.
Rania Abushakra, a Niner Times contributor in the class of 2024, is in her first semester at Holshouser Hall. She expressed that her first week in the dorms has been an adjustment but liberating. "So far, not too many concerns," Abushakra said.
After residing on campus for about a week, Abushakra fears that an open campus might mean more crime and harm for students and staff. "You can prevent the number of high crimes, but you cannot stop crime altogether," said Abushakra.
Students believe that the danger does not stem from a lack of security within our campus but rather from the effects of living in the largest metropolitan city in North Carolina, which is Charlotte. "People are smart and will find ways to commit crimes if they are determined," Abushakra said.
The campus is surrounded by support to guarantee protection, and when incidents inevitably occur, there is a system of security to handle it. "The safety issues come from living in a city, not from the campus or university itself," said Gwen Lapps, a first-year student and second-semester resident at Lynch Hall.
On-campus living also suggests safe roommates, residents and staff that are a part of the University. "My roommates were randomly assigned, but we get along well," said Lapps. Although it is impossible for residents to stick with their original roommates for long, students have opportunities to switch rooms and pull-in the roommates they wish to have.
A first-year resident at Lynch Hall, who wishes to remain unnamed, voiced his dorm experience as "comfortable without any safety violations." He said that with social media, students can stay connected about security issues with other students. Regarding public protests by outside organizations, the student said, "as long as they're not hurting anyone, I don't mind."
Members of Piedmont Patrol and CMPD recommended that students and faculty, whether living on or off campus, should be aware of their surroundings, travel with a buddy and help prevent others from harm by noticing red flags. You have to remember that college campuses may attract attention from unwanted guests. Being mindful of your environment and keeping the "see something, say something" mentality will prevent crime and unwelcome harm. Safety relies in the hands of not only the University but anyone that is affiliated with our campus. It takes a village to stop a problem, and as a collective, we can work towards the common goal of safety.
Students should feel safe on campus due to the University's security measures but remain cautious and aware of their surroundings. There are certain policies and restrictions that the University upholds for the safety of students and residents. Charlotte provides surveillance cameras, resident advisors and security guards in every dorm building, and an accessible Police and Public Safety Department. There are many safe zone locations scattered across campus to call for immediate help. The UNC Charlotte Clery Report of 2022 indicates resources to encourage safety precautions, such as downloading the "Live Safe" smartphone application.
For more information on campus safety, go to https://police.charlotte.edu/.