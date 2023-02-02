Accompanying the new semester is an overhaul of on-campus public transportation. Recent changes have alleviated issues with the campus transportation system. However, with a few more improvements, UNC Charlotte might obtain a more excellent transportation system than one could hope.
The overhaul
From overcrowding to long wait times, as well as fewer routes and fewer buses, the transportation system at Charlotte in the fall semester left much desired. For example, when riding on the Silver route, one could find themselves standing if one found a spot.
Part of these issues was precipitated by a shortage of bus drivers, making it tough to staff sufficient vehicles for the Gold and Red lines. However, problems like these have been resolved with the pandemic slowly fading into history. For the spring semester, both routes will return.
Additionally, the Green and Silver routes will have more operating hours until 2 a.m. Paratransit hours would also be extended, providing more expansive coverage for students relying upon that system.
For the most part, these changes look to resolve the biggest problems facing the University’s transit system – in some cases succeeding, others failing.
Two stops forward
Implementing the Gold line is a decisive step toward improving the campus transportation system.
Since the Gold line courses along a similar route throughout University City South and provides two lines going in separate directions, it helps to give riders multiple options for getting to their destination quickly. With each route situated at different stops, the chances of the system backing up with multiple buses waiting are further reduced, a common occurrence at the student union stations.
The 2 a.m. shutoff time for the Green, Silver and Gold routes is another improvement. While less often utilized than during the day, longer hours at night can help those who want a quick, safe option to get home throughout most of the day or weekend.
Already a sound system, the paratransit hours lengthening provides broader utility to its riders who may rely upon it more than the average passenger of the main three routes.
One stop backward
However, only some changes have borne success, and other issues still need to be solved.
In the fall semester, overcrowding on the Silver line meant one might barely have a place to stand. At the worst times, one might have to wait until the next bus comes. Situations like this made an unreliable system unsuitable for practical and reliable transportation.
The reintroduction of the Red Express route, driving a clear path from the student union westward to the Football Stadium/Gate 1 station, would nominally offer a solution to this issue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. At least, that would be the case were the route fully utilized.
One will find few passengers joining them on the Red Express, even at peak hours such as for the lunch rush. At times, one might not see a single passenger on it.
Meanwhile, the Silver route remains crowded, and tight fits and standing room only couple with long wait times to create a system that has many of the same issues as before – perhaps because the chief object of improving it, the Red Express, is barely used at all.
The road ahead
In terms of changes, those brought to the Charlotte transportation system have done a great deal. While not perfect and with some unresolved issues, it is a substantial step forward that, with a few modifications, could be made as efficient and effective as one could hope.