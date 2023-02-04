The unfettered access to knowledge is among the most significant aspects of the Information Age. For those with limited time to go to libraries, attend lectures or seek out factual information, the internet opens a new frontier of thought and ideas.
However, not all sources are equal, even if they appear the same or in flashier attire. Therefore, proper adherence to media literacy is necessary to ensure that the information one finds is the real deal.
What media literacy means
Media literacy, or one’s ability to discern the factual nature, biases and credibility of information one finds in media, is critical to determining whether one can trust what is said to them.
Anyone who has taken an English class knows too well the importance of looking for good sources to validate an argument. For example, one might avoid a ‘.com’ website over a ‘.gov’ or ‘.edu’ source with vetted information from a credible body.
Who is providing the information is another essential characteristic of a good source. For example, while “Hamilton” might excitingly convey history, some historians criticize it for lack of historical accuracy. Something written by a professional with accreditation in their field is a sure bet for validity.
With a little effort, one can find all sorts of valuable and credible sources out there in the media.
Misinformation all around
Much like one unable to read, a person who cannot correctly vet what they hear falls behind in the pursuit of knowledge. When one acts upon that information, it can become disastrous.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many misinformed claims about the virus and its related vaccine became a serious concern. By hearing incorrect statements and taking them as fact, many put themselves at risk over perceived issues related to both when, with good media literacy, they would have been safer.
In the wake of the 2020 election, unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud contributed heavily toward storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to prevent the lawful elections of the republic from being carried out.
Misinformation issues became concerning enough that, in 2018, ten universities, including UNC Charlotte, earned spots as part of a pilot program to combat incorrect information in media. Charlotte worked to find ways to educate students on spotting incorrect information effectively by examining the author’s history, the authenticity of a source, the credibility of the source and more.
Why it matters
Ignoring the accuracy of claims allows for the dissemination of incorrect information, which can influence public policy or induce individuals to take actions that put them or others at risk.
In 1898, the United States declared war on the Empire of Spain over their apparent attack upon the USS Maine in Havana Harbor. Newspapers fueled animosities over the incident, misleading the American public as to the nature of the event for attention.
During living memory, the United States launched an invasion of Ba’athist Iraq in 2003 to overthrow Saddam Hussein over apparently substantial evidence of the production of weapons of mass destruction. Two years later, these claims were unsubstantiated — long after the invasion concluded.
Many hundreds of thousands have died due to media illiteracy. Unfortunately, many millions more could result in the future.
As the stewards of the present Earth and the guides of future generations, people’s actions today influence posterity for decades to come. Whether or not those decisions come from reliable information or what appears to be truthful is up to those alive today to determine.