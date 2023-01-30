Code-switching is when a speaker shifts from one dialect to another depending on the social context. We should create environments where people do not feel pressured to be anyone other than themselves.
In the United States, African Americans often use code-switching to feel more accepted in the workforce. Ebonics, more commonly referred to as African American Vernacular English (AAVE), is a form of speech frequently used in the Black community, specifically within the U.S. It includes slang words and phrases but also different pronunciations of standard English words.
The term “Ebonics” was first coined in 1973 by Black scholars. Today, AAVE is used colloquially in real conversations and online. For many, the vernacular is an important staple of Black culture and history. Verbal speech is one of the main ways people communicate, making it essential to our freedom of expression.
Using AAVE should not be deemed unprofessional in formal or institutional spaces. Many African Americans feel pressured to appear a certain way to seem knowledgeable or fit in. The “correctionist” approach to code-switching often assigns derogatory labels to AAVE, such as referring to it as “broken English.” However, the dialect being different from standard English does not make it less valuable or more inappropriate.
People will often consciously or unconsciously code-switch to conform to those around them. This is an attempt to avoid racial discrimination and to appear more palatable. However, it is unfair to expect people to adjust to other people’s views and be treated differently when they do not.
Regardless of the setting, everyone should be able to be themselves without consequence, given that they are not harming anyone else. It is crucial to create safe environments for individuals and communities to express themselves, whether it is casual or formal. Our work and school environments should be diverse, inclusive and accepting.
There are multiple approaches to reduce the pressure to code-switch in an organization. It is important to place emphasis on inclusion, establish interpersonal connections and amplify a variety of voices. When we advocate for those around us, we create a stronger sense of community and unity.
All in all, we must make environments where people feel empowered to be themselves rather than pressured to take the persona of someone else. AAVE should not be interpreted as inappropriate or unprofessional, and we should ensure that African Americans can speak freely.