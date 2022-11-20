Elementary school students are taught that Thanksgiving is for celebrating the past year's harvest. Unfortunately, this sets a bad precedent because this early education is false. We need to re-teach ourselves the history of this holiday and be aware of the impacts that celebrating it has on our Native American community.
The first Thanksgiving feast is often portrayed as a friendly exchange between the pilgrims and Native Americans, with no tribe specification. In reality, it was a political meeting between the English and the Wampanoag people. They agreed to exchange knowledge and resources, and the English broke off their agreement after extracting all of the knowledge and resources they could from the Wampanoag.
When children are taught about early America, Christopher Columbus is the first name they hear. Everything after that point is centered around the settlers and their mistreatment of the Indigenous people of America. While it is essential to include accountability in our teachings of history, Indigenous tribes have much more culture, traditions and customs outside of the genocide committed against them.
It is common for elementary schools to hold events for children to dress up as Indigenous people, bring food to celebrate Thanksgiving and learn about the history of the feast. However, dressing up as a caricatured version of a real culture is cultural appropriation and disrespectful. If we want to learn about Native American people and their history, it should be an entirely separate unit taught in schools. We do not have to learn about Native people only on Thanksgiving; there are plenty of other times to learn about them and their distinct identities, cultures and traditions.
Thanksgiving is a day of mourning for many. While it is also an established domestic holiday, we should not neglect the history behind it. Non-Native Americans in the United States make large sums of food and share it with those they care about to honor Thanksgiving, and some tribes celebrate this same way.
However, others regard Thanksgiving as a bleak part of their history and fast for the day to commemorate their ancestors. This includes events like "Alternative Thanksgiving" hosted by Ohio State University in 2016. Here, Indigenous students could display their culture and celebrate through traditional clothing, food and performances on stage. Despite the misleading way Thanksgiving is presented to us, many Indigenous people in the U.S. have reclaimed it for themselves.
November is Native American Heritage Month, and being more respectful toward Native Americans is crucial. However, it is still important to practice cultural sensitivity and remember that all tribes have distinct identities year-round.