UNC Charlotte hosted the Charlotte Youth Climate Change symposium, bringing together faculty, students and community members to advocate for a climate-healthy Charlotte on Nov. 4. Dr. Mike Lizotte, our University Sustainability Officer, spoke on his role in supporting sustainable and cost-effective infrastructure decisions that the university could make. For example, reusing the material of old buildings or using timed lighting in rooms. However, it can not and should not be just faculty advocating these ideas. Being sustainable is crucial, and we, as students, must educate ourselves and advocate for sustainable projects on campus.
One of the ways we can do this, as Lizotte emphasized, is through communication. He urged students to tell campus leaders whether we are using all the space and amenities available to us to determine whether we need to maintain them. As we recover from the pandemic, many of the rooms on campus remain empty. Those empty rooms require maintenance, lighting, heat and air conditioning. For example, Atkins Library is one of the more cost-inefficient buildings on campus.
Lizotte explained that maintaining many buildings is expensive, using the library’s leaky roofs and broken heating and cooling systems as evidence. If students share what they want from their campus, we can take down the excess and save a lot of money, time and energy.
Many organizations on campus focus on sustainability. For instance, students can join Plants for People, Earth Club, Sustainable Development Goals Club, Peaks and Professors, Ornithology Club and others that teach members about sustainability and being in tune with the environment. Plants for People works with the Jamil-Niner Student Pantry, growing food in planters in the pantry’s backyard. With this project, the club not only combats food insecurity but also teaches students to be more in tune with the planet.
Another way to directly impact campus sustainability is to directly fill a need yourself. William Russo is the Chair of the Charlotte Green Initiative, an SGA-funded committee that awards applicants the funds to execute their sustainable ideas on campus. “Every full-time student on campus pays a one dollar ‘green fee.’ This money is accumulated, resulting in about $30,000 a semester, for us to allocate to sustainable projects on campus,” Russo said.
Some projects the committee has funded include piloting the first water bottle refill stations on campus, replacing the hammocks with more resilient materials and starting an aquaponics lab on campus to promote urban agriculture.
“All of these projects are student-led and developed,” Russo said. “Any student, faculty member, or organization on campus can visit our website and apply for funding.”
This is one of the more hands-on opportunities for students to engage with. Graduate student, Hannah Partridge, conducted a study proving that birds were dying in high concentrations due to collisions with buildings across campus. She requested funding from Charlotte Green Initiative and secured funding to install window decals that birds can see, preventing further collisions. Partridge is an example of how we can and should propose a solution when we see a problem.
Every student on campus should strive for sustainability, whether that means being aware of the issues on campus or actively solving them. People across campus are working each day to make our Charlotte campus greener, and you should join them.