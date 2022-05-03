The pandemic made life operate on online autopilot for the University community. Zoom classes and Canvas submissions were the electronic banes of existence for most Charlotte students and staff. Admissions were down, and graduations were postponed. This year has typified the ongoing journey to overcome burnout and reconnect with the campus community face-to-face.
In-person instruction has inspired more thought-provoking discussions in the classroom. Although students had their faces covered like bandits with face masks, the physical presence of a professor has made lectures more effective and interactions easier.
The reopening of campus life has brought friends and colleagues back together from their digital slumber. Rather than flagging professors through Zoom functions like online inmates, students can finally raise their hands and speak directly to their instructors and peers.
"I would've missed out on so many life lessons if I had spent this semester behind a laptop screen," fourth-year Charlotte student Omar Yasim said. "People usually associate universities with academics when, in reality, it's about the parts of life you gather from other people. That's where real growth begins."
The pandemic forced all students rooming on campus to return home in March 2020. This mass exodus off campus became a headache for parents and students. The pandemic robbed students of having a genuine college experience while robbing parents of their peace and quiet at home. Commuter students no longer drove to a destination. Many low-income students had to make the difficult shift from education to early employment.
According to data last updated this year from the UNC system, UNC Charlotte, in the 2018-2019 academic year, surpassed its goal of graduation rates among low-income students. However, the University has underperformed every school year since the initial outbreak of the pandemic in 2019.
For example, UNC Charlotte produced 2,594 low-income graduates in the 2019-2020 academic year, below its goal of 2,774 graduates. Just one year earlier, the University exceeded its goal by 22 low-income graduates, producing 2,654 over their goal of 2,632.
Low-income enrollments are also down at UNC Charlotte. Although COVID-19 was not the root cause behind this downward metric, the pandemic-induced shutdowns only worsened the trend. In fall 2018, low-income enrollments peaked at 8,649 students. However, that number dropped to 8,274 in fall 2019 and 8,064 in fall 2020, representing a 7% decrease in just two years.
Even though low-income admissions have weathered a slight decline, UNC Charlotte still enrolls some of the most low-income students in the UNC System––both first-generation college students and transfer students.
Transfer students to UNC Charlotte from other institutions suffered a 4% drop in admissions in the 2019-2020 academic year compared to the year before.
However, the transfer rate bounced back one year later. According to data from the UNC system, UNC Charlotte receives the most transfer students in the UNC System, totaling approximately 50% of the student population.
The pandemic did not only impact enrollments and graduations; COVID-19 even brought the world of sports to a sudden halt.
All sporting events, practices, and ticket revenue in 2020 were frozen until the year after. Most tailgates and after-parties were rescheduled for 2021, and some were canceled indefinitely. Careers on the court, on the field, and in the arena evaporated seemingly overnight, leaving many student-athletes to wonder when will they be able to return.
Luckily, we were able to resume all sports a year later in 2021, bringing together alumni who may have also missed our campus. Turnout at sports games exceeded pre-pandemic levels. According to ESPN, our last football game of 2019 against Marshall Thundering Herd had an attendance turnout of 10,526 fans. However, our last football game in 2021, also against Marshall Thundering Herd, had an attendance turnout of 13,211 fans.
After having a disruptive past two years, returning to campus has been a blessing to every student, faculty member, and alumni.
