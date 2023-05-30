Rushed through in the space of two days and vetoed on party lines, North Carolinians' access to abortions is set to be curtailed on July 1.
By passing legislation that the majority of North Carolinians do not support and reneging on campaign promises to do so, the N.C. General Assembly's action decries the notion of representative and good government.
As citizens in a republic, it is a civic duty to ensure that these violations do not go unanswered – not over policy, but the preservation of the republican ideal.
The midnight act
More than likely aware of its unpopularity, the Republican supermajority moved the 47-page Care for Women, Children, and Families Act into committee on May 2. Just 48 hours later, the bill was through the legislature.
One could hardly expect someone to thoroughly understand 47 pages of anything so quickly, let alone a bill affecting the rights of millions.
Fast-tracking such legislation ensured few were aware of its proposal until it was already on the governor's desk. Far from a model of republican government, the legislature rather put political priorities over due diligence and the voice of the public.
Victory before honesty
Not one Republican opposed the bill when the legislature overrode the governor's veto, even those that publicly went against further abortion restrictions.
Charlotte's own Tricia Cotham, a former Democrat whose party switch made this result possible, supported codifying Roe v. Wade's viability standard as law before the election. Instead, she voted to cut it in half.
Another Mecklenburg Republican, John Bradford, said, "I have no intentions myself of going back to Raleigh and trying to make the 20 weeks more restrictive."
When elected, he did just that.
They are only a few of the representatives willing to put the party before promises, saying one thing to voters and doing another. It constitutes a grave disavowal of the very idea of elected government, replacing government for the people with the government for the party or the politician.
Make or break
For those who believe that the government should exist for its citizens, political machinations like these are poisonous to that end. To allow them in any capacity ensures its total degradation for all as these indignities are normalized.
Around 54% of likely voters in North Carolinians oppose the bill just passed, yet a supermajority voted in favor of it. Its passage came about due to reneging on public promises in favor of what one's party demands, not what their constituents want.
"This action flies in the face of the opinion of the population, and I don't think the legislators taking the issue into their own hands in spite of that is justified," fourth-year UNC Charlotte student Luke Wilson said.
For those who support the bill's aims and honest government, it is still objectionable on that basis alone. It is not worth throwing out the essence of republicanism for a transient political triumph.
The people's duty
The United States, as Ben Franklin said, is "a republic if you can keep it."
Every citizen has the means to affect political change. Beyond the ballot box, the war of politics is waged through volunteering, public comments, supporting political organizations and party meetings. It is these things which make a republic run greater than any one vote can accomplish.
Unless those who abuse the republican ideal are unelected, these violations will continue to occur. Now more than ever, the nation needs its people to stand up and realize their strength to enforce representative democracy – it needs you, and now.