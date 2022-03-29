This semester, Academic Affairs created the Know Me Project to help students connect with their classmates and professors online. The project reset Canvas profile pictures for students’ ID photos every day, and many disliked the new change. However, it was especially harmful to those in the LGBTQ+ community.
Many of us dislike our student ID photos. However, some students in the LGBTQ+ community may have older pictures that don’t reflect their current gender identity. They might not want to display this past version, but they had no choice since the Know Me Project resets Canvas profile pictures daily—even after a user changed it voluntarily.
The Know Me Project intended to allow for a more personal virtual experience during online learning. “At Charlotte, we strive to create a personal experience by providing opportunities for every member of our community to get to know each other better,” said the Office of the Registrar on the project’s webpage.
The project accomplishes this goal to a certain extent. Having a photo, specifically one of your face, can give more personality to an online profile. This could potentially lead to more comfortable and relaxed virtual learning interactions, such as communicating through a discussion post.
Still, people should be able to choose their photos. If this were the case, everyone would see themselves represented in the way they choose. Even if someone decides to leave the profile picture blank, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will inhibit their online interactions. Should someone be more comfortable not putting their face on public display, they should be able to do so.
Charlotte is aware that this situation may not be preferable for all students. To create a space where everyone feels comfortable, a section exists on the Know Me Project’s website called “your help is appreciated.” However, there is no clear way to contact the Office of the Registrar to provide feedback about whether the project should remain in place.
“In alignment with Charlotte’s vision and values, this change aims to personalize the experience of every student, faculty, and staff member on campus,” said the Office of the Registrar. “This addresses a need of our transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming… members of the University’s international community.”
Though it remains unclear how to contact the registrar’s office, some students tried to vie for change regardless. Prism is a student-led LGBTQ+ organization at Charlotte. On Jan. 21, they informed their Instagram followers about the Know Me Project and encouraged them to reach out to ninercentral-reg@uncc.edu to voice their concerns.
“This is completely unacceptable for transgender and gender-nonconforming students who may be in the middle of transitioning and may feel uncomfortable with having their pictures turned into required viewing for other students,” Prism said.
In addition to the change in photos, the Know Me Project also includes preferred first names and pronouns. Students, faculty and staff will have the chance to update their names and pronouns to reflect their gender identity on their profiles. This decision is optional; individuals can choose not to display these identifiers publicly.
These aspects of the project are undoubtedly beneficial. They enable people to express more of their identities and allow for a safer online space. The key reason these changes are helpful is that they are optional. Not everyone may feel comfortable sharing their pronouns, so it’s insightful to keep this option open but not mandatory. Removing the option to choose profile pictures hinders students’ freedom and would not be beneficial.
For now, the updated Know Me Project will not reset profile pictures in Canvas, and users can select their own images. Although student ID photos continue on programs such as Connect, the University plans to use them in class rosters, Banner Self Service and advising transcripts in the future.
