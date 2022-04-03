Charlotte football took on a very familiar foe over the weekend. Was it Western Kentucky, FAU or how about North Texas?
Nope, none of those. The 49ers pitted themselves against, you guessed it, the 49ers in their annual spring game. The game can be somewhat confusing for the average viewer so let's clear that up by recapping the most talked about contest in college football. Just like in the regular season, the 49ers get to beat up on the competition.
The first area of business we need to take care of is why the Charlotte football team is playing itself; aren't they on the same side? The truth is there are no friends in football or the industry. This game is marketed as practice, but really it's just to give the players an excuse to tear their teammates apart.
The honest answer is to get a first glimpse of what the team has to offer, so we sit and watch the sport we love while rooting for either the Charlotte green or white team. The natural choice of who to root for is based on which uniform color we like the most.
Why are we like this? Humans can't go more than six months without watching a football game. You might have other coping mechanisms, but for "sports ball" fans, this is the only way we can get through this long thing called life. What is the meaning of life if not to run full speed into another full-grown man? Popping a teammate that won't stop talking and has gotten on your last nerve is a great way to relieve stress.
Okay, enough philosophical talk. Let's get into some hard-hitting, action-packed (I guess) and downright dangerous shenanigans. The first score of the game, which we call a "touchdown," came from a sixth-year duo of quarterback, the person throwing the ball, Chris Reynolds, and wide receiver, the person catching the ball, Victor Tucker.
A touchdown is worth six points, but the kicker who kicks the ball adds another point to make it 7-0, which put Charlotte ahead of Charlotte. Green grew their lead as Reynolds continued to throw and then hit Jarius "Nono" Mack for another touchdown, which one could say was a yes-yes.
Reynolds followed the theme of seeing double by hitting his younger brother Jack Reynolds for a lucky 13-yard completion. It is hard to tell these two apart, which is scary and could fool even the best defenses.
The running backs got involved by running the ball (what did you think I would say?). Chavon McEachern said, "to each its own," as he scored for the white team to pull them back into the game as they trailed 21-17.
Trexler Ivy, one of the backup quarterbacks who plays in relief if the starter gets hurt, stole the spotlight like Will Smith at the Oscars as he hit the gap and ran the ball into to win the game for the white team.
So, in short, Charlotte defeated Charlotte in the game where Charlotte players played Charlotte players in Charlotte at Charlotte's football stadium. Are you still following along? To make sure you, say that ten times fast.
I hope this has been helpful, and if not, you are a lost cause. Football continues to be the greatest thing in life, and I am sorry if you are missing out. I'm going to sit down; that's enough excitement for one day.
