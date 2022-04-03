Hey, bestie! I’m a member of Boura Aigio Eleusis (BAE) and have loved every second of it.
Joining was super easy, as I got grandfathered in due to my Greek heritage. However, if you aren’t a fellow half-blood, here’s what the rush process is like.
First, you need to have read all the “Percy Jackson” books, preferably during the ripe age of seventh grade. If you liked “Heroes of Olympus” more, you’re done. Forget it. You also need to be a descendant of Zeus; luckily, that includes 80% of the Greek population.
Once you get past the initial DNA screening, the initiation process is super simple. All it entails is a simple medical procedure in which olive oil is injected directly into your bloodstream. BAE values science, so if your blood and the oil don’t mix, you can’t join. Blood is thicker than water, but not olive oil.
Assuming you survive the blood transfusion, there’s then a bit of hazing. Some members find it extreme, but I passed with flying colors. First, you need to crush ten thousand grapes with your feet and then drink all of your foot wine in one sitting. After that, you have the easy task of slaying the hydra. Pro tip: forge your own sword with the blood of those who failed the olive oil test; the hydra can’t stand them.
Then, you’re in. It’s easy enough.
We have chapter meetings 20 times a week, and only one absence is allowed each semester. If you miss more than one meeting, you are immediately sacrificed to Zeus. Luckily, every chapter is stocked with refreshments, including pita and Greek yogurt. After all, you have to always eat with your sisters.
See you around girlie, ώπα!
(0) comments
