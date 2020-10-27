After watching the presidential debates, I thought to myself, “Man, the trailers for America’s season finale are looking nice. Too bad Netflix is canceling the series.” Well, it’s that time of the year again—the season of nonstop political advertisements and partisan nonsense. 2016 was the first round and the rematch is on.
In the far-right corner, we’ve got a heavyweight in BMI and a champ in tax evasion: Donald “small loan of a million dollars” Trump. Wheel out the patient-in-chief, grab your face mask (or don’t, I’m tired of arguing at this point) and let’s give a round of applause for a man rounder than that applause.
Ever meet anybody who’s paid barely any taxes? No? That’s probably because they’re behind bars, but not Donny. Word on the street is that he keeps his figure by eating the money he would normally pay in taxes. It’s a shame. He could have used that money to bail out the American people during this pandemic, but why do that when it's more fun to call the virus xenophobic nicknames like the Wuhan virus, Kung Flu and China plague?
When Trump told Bob Woodward, “Nobody’s ever done a better job than I’m doing as president,” he’s right! Nobody has done a better job undoing all the progress we have made in this so-called democracy. Here’s a list of what he’s done: Appointed crooked federal judges and Supreme Court justices, pulled America out of the Paris Climate Agreement, abandoned the Kurds in Syria, purged amnesty and civil rights protections, deported non-criminal immigrants. You can have all of this for $19.99, but wait, there’s more! Call right now and we’ll throw in 200,000 more COVID-19 deaths absolutely free! Still not satisfied? We’ll throw in our complimentary white supremacist figurine complete with Klan hood and burning cross.
Georgia is on Ray Charles’ mind; violence is on Trump’s. “Somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left,” Trump said. Right, because the left was totally marching with tiki torches in Charlottesville, Va. That’s why the GOP didn’t bat an eye at the “stand back and stand by” comment. We love it when a president sends dog whistles to his white supremacist supporters with an iota of plausible deniability. But in all seriousness, if this Tropicana tyrant gets a second go at this president thing, then they’ll probably deport me to Mexico. I’m not Mexican, but do you think he cares?
In the center-left corner where pandemic relief is an actual possibility, we’ve got the one, the only… Joe Biden (crickets). If melatonin is more your speed, then grab a pillow and cast a ballot for Sleepy Joe. The only thing he’s sleeping on is his politics, but I’ll take a mumbling moderate any day over a corporate crackpot full of QAnon conspiracy theories.
Some may think of Biden as a moderate Republican with the label Democrat slapped on top. But, I think a more apt description of his political stance is the midpoint between the moderates and progressives. I can’t speak to how most progressives feel about Biden. He might be a centrist dad, but he’s our only shot to bring things back to normal.
If you love Comrade Bernie and his five-year plan, then you might not be head over heels for Biden’s proposals. However, there are some juicy bits in there. Biden and Harris vow to end qualified immunity, which would bring police accountability to the courts. Biden won’t sign off on Medicare-for-All, but he will protect Obamacare; that’s better than Trump’s viral herd-immunity approach. There’s no Green New Deal, but there is an ambitious climate agenda that pledges to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Moreover, Biden can dethrone the Don, which would bring us back to the days when every alert wasn’t breaking news.
If Trump wants to “make America great again,” then riddle me this, Batman: When was this country great? Because before this, it was the back of the bus and cotton fields. America was never in some idyllic paradise and a president like Trump won’t help us get there. Somehow, our country elected as its leader a reality TV star who partied with pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein and has had more bankruptcies than there are Avengers movies. I still think 2016 was the start of a dystopian alternate reality. But, we’re a smart country. America always chooses adequate over idiotic; just ask former presidents Al Gore and Hillary Clinton.
We’re trapped in crazy times right now and the candidates are far from ideal. If the two were entrées, then I wouldn’t call them five-star meals. However, we have a real opportunity to change this country for the better. This pandemic might have robbed you of going outside, but nobody can take away your right to vote. So, use it. Get out there and vote! Our democracy depends on it. And that’s not a joke.
