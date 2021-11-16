Ah, precious old Norm; the miner that has taken every Niner's hearts. He's sweet, lovable and has a great sense of humor. He's the perfect combination of sporadic and consistent. And man is it fun when he storms the field during football games. But, although this is great, this isn't what makes him the mascot of Charlotte. What makes him our mascot is the rich history behind miners in Charlotte. It is well documented that the first sight of gold was in North Carolina. But looking deeper into this history, there are many controversial details. So controversial that it strikes a posing question: is Norm the Niner a racist mascot?
In 1799, a young boy named Conrad Reed found a 17-pound yellow rock while playing on his father's farm. He didn't think much of it, using it as a doorstop in front of his door as decoration. It wasn't until three years later that he pawned it to a smaller jeweler in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Reed later found out that this gold was worth over $3,000, which in today's currency is about $90,000. This profit pushed him to search for more gold. He and his neighbors then formed a small mining organization to find more gold. For Reed's neighbors, this decision was easy to make since they didn't have to do the mining themselves. Reed's neighbors sent their many slaves to search for gold throughout the day, but he was not wealthy enough to own slaves himself. That all changed a couple of years later. Not only did Reed own slaves, but he became one of the most prominent slave owners in North Carolina. This becomes a problem considering that Norm is directly inspired by the Reed Gold Mine. Whether it was the workers or Conrad Reed himself, it is clear why Norm being a symbol of hard-working ethics is a little ironic.
With this newfound information, many questions arise. Should we change our mascot? Can Norm be separated from the actual history of the Reed Gold Mine? In order to answer these questions, I have personally asked students from our own campus. First-year student, Andrea Natalia, believes the best way to answer this is to start a conversation. "I believe that if there are reports with that connection and people feel uncomfortable with our mascot, then there should be a conversation started at the school surrounding the issue," Natalia says. "I believe it's important to spread awareness about this topic so that multiple reports of how people are feeling towards our mascot can be heard." There are also other concerns for Charlotte. From the pickaxe in our school's logo to our gold and green colors, inspiration from Reed Gold Mine is ingrained in our school. This strikes a problem for Charlotte: how can we show appreciation for our history without glorifying the unjust treatment of African Americans? Janiah White, a first-year here at Charlotte, believes we can. "We can still have respect for our history, although it may have a racist background. It's just important to set boundaries."
A change in our mascot would be less than likely. I have brainstormed our new mascot to be a gold nugget, but I just don't see a gold nugget running around the football field to have the same effect as Norm. Rebranding can be a very tricky situation. The Washington Football Team, located in DC, took over five decades to change its name. It took the murder of George Floyd for the team to make an initiative to change its racist name. Although this may be the case, rebranding is nothing we haven't done before. We are the school that has just decided to change our name from UNC Charlotte to just Charlotte. We can change if we want to, but we just have to decide if the change is necessary first.
Part of me holds a special place for Norm. I don't think he is built off of racism, but since reading the story of Conrad Reed, it has left a bitter taste in my mouth. Even while writing this article, there is a sense of embarrassment I have for this whole situation. I know this will cause many people to groan once they find out they can't even enjoy their favorite mascot. But to gloss over history would be even worse. And although I am not sure Charlotte will take the initiative to do anything about this, I think it's worth a conversation.
