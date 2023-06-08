For most UNC Charlotte students, utilizing the University Recreation (UREC) is essential to their day. Especially throughout the summer, students continuing their education in the fall should not have to pay for a membership.
The main concern with UREC’s summer membership is that it costs $50 for students not registered for summer classes but enrolled in the fall. While it may seem reasonable for some, how much will it take before students can receive credibility without the additional financial burden of attending a university?
With roughly 24,000 students enrolled at Charlotte, many stay in the area over the summer to take advantage of the ample opportunities and resources available. This can involve taking classes, starting an internship or working.
The summer membership is initially open to students registered in the fall but not for summer. Those enrolled in summer classes may access UREC without the membership fee.
The access to fitness equipment and recreational uses should not come at an expense to students already enrolled in the fall, as part of the tuition for UREC is covered for that semester.
It is also unsettling when the only parking options are to buy an additional UREC parking pass, buy daily visitor parking or take the light rail.
A crucial aspect of balancing academics and mental health is accessing campus resources between breaks. It can become challenging to exert so much thought into studying and finals that when it comes time for summer, physical activity is a great form of releasing some of that stress. Exercise decreases stress and positively alters chemical levels in your body by escalating your endorphins.
Specifically, students from lower to middle-income households attending college are on the rise and have been for some time. Knowing this, the University should have encouraging and better options to accommodate the attending students. Charlotte is home to a diverse spectrum of students, and many choose this school for its affordability.
Many students are at ages where body insecurities and mental health battles are high. Some can not afford to choose between eating a meal or pursuing physical activity to ease the mental strain.
The membership cost can seem intimidating to students, and there should be ways to lower or eliminate it. If students can show proof of enrollment in the fall, there should be no reason why a $50 membership fee is required during the summer.