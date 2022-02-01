Due to recent increases in reported COVID-19 cases and the presence of the Omicron variant, Charlotte decided to operate all classes virtually for the first two weeks of the spring 2022 semester. Students who live on campus were offered a certain amount of credit if they were to delay their move-in, and a similar approach was given to meal plan holders. However, some students still moved onto campus and were upset with the dining options available.
From Jan 6 to 19, the Crown Commons dining hall in North Village was closed to all customers. Conversely, the SoVi dining hall in South Village was open for dine-in and take-out. Several residents of North Village found this to be inconvenient, as they had to travel to the opposite side of campus for a meal.
"Crown Commons being closed is very inconvenient for me," said Juhi Chatterjee, a student living in North Village who used to go to Crown about fourteen times per week. "Now, I have to ride a bus for a very long time and walk over to SoVi, and it is just not something that I can do twice a day every day."
The primary reason Crown was not operating during this time was due to COVID-19 safety concerns. SoVi is larger than Crown; therefore, it has more space to properly social distance. Additionally, since fewer people were on campus, the dining halls would have fewer customers. This may have made it challenging to pay as many staff members to operate both dining halls.
However, this isn't the first time that only one dining hall has been open due to COVID-19. Last year, Charlotte's only dining hall options were SoVi or Crown2Go, Crown's take-out service. Many students were upset about this, some even choosing to organize a Change.org petition with the goal to either open more dining options or give partial refunds on meal plans. Ultimately, no significant changes were made to dining hall accessibility or meal plans.
Regardless of the reasons for closing, there was still an imbalance between North and South Village dining. Was it fair to completely open one dining hall and close the other? People who were staying in North Village had to travel to the other side of campus if they wanted to eat at the dining hall, while South Village residents faced no inconvenience.
"I do think that [the closing] is unfair because it puts students in North Village in a tough position, while it doesn't affect South Village at all," Meredith Burns said, a student staying in North Village. She stayed on campus due to cheerleading and is accustomed to using her meal plan at Crown Commons at least eight times a week.
Emmett Cleaver is a student living in North Village. Before the closing, he would go to Crown Commons about two to four times per week. "As a Wallis Hall resident, having Crown completely closed is extremely inconvenient to all North Village residents," Cleaver said.
Students who have a meal plan but do not use it during the first two weeks will get a certain amount of credit transferred to their student account. This is useful for students who stayed at home while classes were virtual but doesn't help North Village residents that had no choice but to use their meal plan to eat. These students needed to go to SoVi to use their meal plan, which not all students have the time to do.
Without access to Crown, having a meal plan wasn't useful for North Village residents. "I have a meal plan that includes unlimited swipes and $250 of DB each semester," Chatterjee said. "I feel that now with only SoVi open, I am not getting as much use out of my meal plan as I should be, as I do not have the time to go to SoVi twice a day."
More students have moved back on campus with the start of in-person classes, and Crown Commons has re-opened for customers. Nothing has been done to compensate for the inconvenience of the North Village dining hall being unavailable. Students living in North Village during the first two weeks of this semester should be compensated for the lack of dining near them, perhaps with some credit back to their meal plans. Needing to travel all the way to SoVi was either very inconvenient or simply not possible for them. Students' time is valuable, with classes, student organizations and personal time to factor in—and this should be recognized.
