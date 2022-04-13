In recent years, discussions on mental health have been increasing positively, and the representation of those who struggle with depression, anxiety or ADHD has become more normalized in our current discourse. In film and T.V., the number of characters with mental illnesses has almost doubled from 1% in 2015 to 1.7% in 2019. However, most of the characters shown are white, meaning the media falls short regarding the equitable representation of people of color who suffer from mental illnesses.
According to a report in 2019 by the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, a U.S. government organization launched in 1985, Black adults in the United States are over 60% more likely than white adults to report symptoms that correlate with depression. When factoring class into the conversation, Black adults in the United States living below the poverty line are more than twice as likely to report "psychological distress." The subjugation to a class of people contributes significantly to the degradation of one's mental health, so why aren't marginalized people at the forefront of these discussions?
Racial disparities in the health field have existed for a long time in America's history. The racial biases of healthcare providers are baked into the practice. One example is stereotypes about pain tolerance. A study done by the Department of Psychology at the University of Virginia found that Black patients were systematically undertreated for pain complaints: "Black patients were significantly less likely than white patients to receive analgesics for extremity fractures in the emergency room (57% vs. 74%)." Extend this bias to the earlier mentioned reports of depressive symptoms in communities of color and the minimization of their symptoms, and you have a hidden class that is in dire need of treatment.
The difficulty in discussing this representation issue lies in the responsibility of our current public discourse and the stigmatization of mental health and communities of color. A peer-reviewed study by Dr. Earlise Ward, an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, found that 63% of Black respondents believed that a mental health condition was a sign of personal weakness. This stigma is not unique to people of color, as our society struggles to discuss mental wellbeing. However, the higher percentage of persons with that attitude makes it even more difficult for POC to be vulnerable about their experiences. We do a disservice to committees of color and those who suffer from mental health disorders when we ignore the compounding factors that contribute to deteriorating mental stability.
When looking at the content we consume, the media doesn't have an entirely good grasp on representing mental health, much less for mentally ill people of color. In a May 2019 study, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the ASC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that out of 4,500 characters in film, only 1.7% experience a mental health condition, about 70 characters. Of that 1.7%, 20% were characters of color, so close to 14 characters in all.
The bias in the healthcare industry, the stigmatization in communities of color and the lack of media representation construct a toxic landscape for POCs. The exclusion of voices of color in the narrative fails us all. It not only provides a skewed understanding of who can suffer from depression, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, but it further isolates an already marginalized class of people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.