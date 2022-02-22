It's 2022 and we're still talking about COVID-19. Things have certainly changed since the start of the pandemic but we still aren't back to normal. The recent update on UNC Charlotte’s mask requirement has sparked a lot of conversation on campus-oriented social media accounts especially regarding the University's decision to only require masks in certain spaces instead of everywhere.
On the UNC Charlotte Reddit page, users quickly began to debate whether or not we should continue wearing masks. Some insisted that masks serve no purpose, while others remind them of their immunocompromised peers. A user named c10a22o97 commented: “They need to remove it everywhere on campus. There’s no sense in having a mask mandate. I’m sick of being forced to wear one.” To which a user under the name spikeandedd said, “People are sick of being sick… keep wearing your mask.”
This debate appears to be a frequent one in most comment sections regarding the mask mandate. Some students have decided they’re tired of wearing masks, so they shouldn’t have to wear one. In contrast, others are seriously worried about their well-being and the well-being of immunocompromised students.
Those in the first group often lack an understanding that wearing a mask offers protection for those around them. The Cleveland Health Clinic states, “A face mask provides protection to those around you, as well as yourself. Face masks act as barriers for respiratory droplets. Whether you’re coughing and the droplets catch in the inside of your own mask, or if you’re near someone else coughing and their droplets hit the outside of your mask—it protects both people.” They also explain that these droplets are spread through breathing and talking as well. Not to mention that you can still be asymptomatic and unknowingly spread the virus.
Several students commented that “having to wear a mask in classrooms is dumb” since you don’t have to wear a mask when you go off-campus. The problem with this argument is that even if you were infected with COVID off-campus, wearing a mask on-campus will provide the people around you with some protection. Unfortunately, most of the responses against the continuation of mask-enforcement do not take this into account.
The good news is that per the Feb. 17 NinerNotice, masks are still required in classrooms, the Student Health Center, Atkins Library, NinerTransit, and indoor gatherings. This still gives a layer of protection to those who may be immunocompromised since sharing these spaces is a requirement—you have to go to class, study, travel around campus, and receive medical attention if you aren’t feeling well. While it’s great that these measures are being taken, there have been reports of professors not enforcing the mask requirement in classrooms, even before the requirements became more lenient.
A student who asked to remain anonymous told Niner Times, “In one of my classes, there are multiple students with their masks below their noses and one student who doesn’t wear one at all. The professor hasn’t asked anyone to wear their masks correctly or even acknowledge the student who isn’t wearing one at all.” The same student explains that in another one of their classes, their professor took their mask off upon entering and left it off the entire class.
Similar stories have been shared on social media, like the following post from the Charlotte subreddit by user absorbfence2323: “In several of my classes, more than 20% of the class either doesn’t wear a mask or wear it under their nose or chin. Some professors don’t seem to care and even take off their own masks.” They went on to explain that they felt like they could not address it with their professor out of fear that it would impact how they grade the student.
In response to this issue, Student Body President Dick Beekman posted a link to the Academic Complaint Form. Students can use this form to raise concerns to SGA confidentially—they then work with professors and department chairs to address those concerns. In the context of this issue, it is a safe way for students to report concerns they have about their professors not enforcing the mask requirement in classrooms.
These requirements are in place for a reason and are backed by CDC recommendations. It’s important to remember that the pandemic is a public health issue—and not intended to be an infringement on your liberties.
I wouldn’t say I enjoy wearing a mask, but scientific evidence shows us that wearing one helps prevent potential spread. I encourage those that wear their mask under their nose to remember that masks are much more effective when worn properly. You can absolutely choose to help the situation and those around you that cannot afford exposure but still need to go to class.
I also encourage those who think the mask mandate is a personal attack on their freedom to think about those with weakened immune systems. Those students also have the right to go to class, study in the library and use public transportation without having to worry about their personal health and safety. I know we’ve been in this since 2020, and the current case counts are encouraging, but if we’ve learned anything from this pandemic it’s that things can change quickly; be considerate and show compassion to your fellow Niners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.