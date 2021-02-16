Former President Donald Trump is the only two-time impeached president in United States history. However, Congress has not revoked his title.
The first trial ended a year ago when the Senate acquitted Trump of abusing his power and obstructing justice. Impeachment was the result of the Trump Administration's efforts to influence the 2020 election. The House Intelligence Committee found that the Trump Administration had coerced Ukraine into providing damaging information about his presidential opponent at the time, Joe Biden, in return for a congressionally aided $400 million military aid package. Now, it's up to you if you would like to believe the report; however, the main point I want to focus on is how our congress members voted, knowing this very piece of information. Time Magazine explains, "Trump's acquittal was nearly entirely along party lines. Every Democrat voted to convict Trump, and all but one Republican voted to acquit him. Only Sen. Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, broke with his party and voted to remove the President from office by convicting him on abuse of power."
This time, the House impeached Trump and charged him with inciting insurrection. The second impeachment trial ended on Feb. 13. The vote was 53 to 47, in favor of acquitting former President Donald Trump, with every Democrat and all but seven Republicans voting to convict him of his charges.
The Jan. 6 attempt to overthrow the government while Congress was in session to confirm Biden's victory did not make as much of an impact on the Republican party as many people thought it would. The acquittal has set the grounds for another nutcase to get away with such a heinous act in the coming generations. Trump outright put every congress member and former Vice President Mike Pence in danger, while the Republican party still did not push him out of politics.
Our lawmakers, who are elected to represent this country's people, are more motivated to save their own asses than to do what's best for the people.
So this brings me to question the constitutional framework: Is it fair to have Congress conduct a trial to hold the president accountable for his actions when they are questionable and work with bias?
Congress is responsible for laws that make society more just. Not placing the president accountable for his actions the first time (and especially the second time) puts him above the law and makes our legislative system look like a joke. We need a body of legislatures that put our well-being above their efforts to push the party agenda.
The Senate had a second chance to do the right thing: to hold Trump responsible for his actions and set a precedent. Letting a man get away with his attempts to dismantle our democracy isn't very American of Congress to do, it was an injustice to our nation's people.
