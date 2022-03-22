A moral dilemma between music artists and consumers has recently struck the music industry. For the past several years, those who consume music can download an app and pay a flat monthly fee to listen to almost any song. Despite the popularity of Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube and Amazon Music, many artists are now speaking out against these platforms that popularize their music yet manage to underpay artists.
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is the current face of artist rights under this recent controversy. Upon announcing his latest album, Donda 2, GQ reports that Ye took to Instagram in a now-deleted post stating that "Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player, not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It's time to free music from this oppressive system. It's time to take control and build our own."
Ye's new Stem Player device allows listeners to download music onto a circular speaker and isolate aspects of the song for remixing. Listeners can single out the vocals, bassline, or guitar, among other instruments, from any song using the Stem Player. This is unique and innovative but, above all, expensive. The device itself costs $200 and is the only way, so far announced, to listen to Donda 2.
While Ye fights for artist rights, his primary audience, young adults and college students, struggle to afford his upcoming album. Charlotte student Kayla Walker said, "I am disappointed to hear that Ye's new album will only be available via Stem Player. Although I understand Kanye's rationale in progressing his own business and platform, not everyone can afford that service. I think it is important to make it accessible to everyone."
There is a balance between artists advocating for their music rights with fair compensation and sustaining a fan base that is not exclusive. Charlotte student Dhairya Desai claims that he would not pay more money for a Stem Player because it is "counterintuitive to pay $200 for one album when there are alternative artists to listen to."
Not only does a lot of Ye's music target a young audience, but he also raps about coming up in the industry despite having little. By putting such a high price on his music, the same people who can relate to Ye's experience of "starting at the bottom" will no longer be able to listen. COVID-19 left many people in an economic crisis, driving them to streaming services out of financial necessity.
The fight for artist rights is valuable and necessary. Ye is not misleading with his statistics. Rolling Stone Magazine wrote a piece on the minimum payment of Spotify artists and stated that "the average non-’top tier' Spotify artist earned just over $36 in the quarter. Or $12 per month." This is not a livable wage and not proportionate to how much the artist is being streamed; rather, it is a small cut of what is allocated for all artists.
Rolling Stone said, "90% of streams claimed by the 'top tier' are the artists who are being paid the most and leaving every other average artist sharing just 10% of the money allocated to creators." So, there is no doubt that artists are not being paid enough. However, this is obviously a streaming platform negotiation issue and not consumers' fault. So, why are we forced to pay the price?
Sreyas Kodukulla, Charlotte first-year student and Twitter hip-hop influencer (@raptalksk), supports Ye. "Kanye West has every right to do what he wants with his art," Kodukulla said. "At the end of the day, artists should have that choice. It's a way to fight streaming services that underpay artists and don't give them full artistic freedom. It's a slap in the face to fans but empowering for other artists."
Ye's introduction of the Stem Player impacts his listeners, which is no small fan base. On Spotify alone, he has almost 49 million monthly listeners. Despite the impact of the Stem Player on Kanye fans, the pending success of this product could predict the future of putting out music for other artists. What happens when more rappers, singers or producers decide to exclusively distribute their music to those who can and will pay the most for it?
The last thing we need is only wealthy people bumping to classics like "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy." We cannot lose monumental albums and works because streaming services and labels will not negotiate with artists. As consumers, platforms like Spotify and Apple Music must adequately pay creators before other albums start to cost $200.
Ye's rationale is valid, but his methods run the risk of forcing the music industry to exclude low-income groups such as students, struggling families, and the majority of his audience.
