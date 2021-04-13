Based on the current Twitter trends, it seems that our generation is obsessed with redeeming ourselves by reliving the summer of 2016. "Summer Sixteen" was coined by Drake when he released his album Views. Although the song "Summer Sixteen" was not on the album itself, the term set the summer's tone. Drake even named his summer tour "The Summer Sixteen Tour," captivating fans across the country. With other hits like "Controlla," "One Dance," and "Work," it contributed to the carefree vibes that summer would entail. Our generation reflects on summer 16' as a time of good memories and good music. With more people becoming vaccinated each day, Twitter users hope that summer 2021 will mimic the great era that Summer 2016 delivered. Twitter user @Jay_Andrade562 writes, "If summer 21 doesn't top summer 16, we all failed lmao," @Hayley_Marquez said, "Hoping this summer hits like summer 2016." Collectively, summer 2016 did seem like a great summer, so I understand the vision of recreating it this year. However, as much as we all want to be outside and have a "summer 16" summer, or the new trend of a "Hot Girl Summer" sparked by hip-hop artist Megan thee Stallion, the vaccine does not make us invincible to the dangers of COVID that still lurk.
We have learned that the COVID vaccine offers us protection from contracting the virus. This news has brought hope and excitement for returning to normalcy. Yet, it's hard for experts to confirm that the protection the vaccine provides is one-hundred percent effective, considering evidence is still being reviewed. According to NBC Chicago, "The risks of SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated people cannot be completely eliminated as long as there is continued community transmission of the virus, the CDC recently reported. Vaccinated people could potentially still get COVID-19 and spread it to others." The bottom line is the vaccine does not make us invulnerable. This may seem obvious, but the last thing we need is for people to use the vaccine as an excuse to go wild this summer. We have seen the exponential growth of excuses for not complying with CDC guidelines as the lockdown progressed. Now, the vaccine serves as another perfect opportunity to avoid those precautions.
Recently, we got a preview of what's to come. During spring break, Forbes reported, "More than a million passengers have traveled through US airports daily for at least 11 days in a row...breaking a record for travel during the pandemic." Many travelers visited their ideal destinations, and coincidentally, COVID-19 breakthrough cases started popping up around the country in March, in places like Florida. Miami, in particular, was struck hard this year with spring break revelers flocking to the city. According to The New York Times, "Miami-Dade County has recently endured one of the nation's worst outbreaks, and more than 32,000 Floridians have died from the virus." Experts were concerned that travelers would bring the virus back to their hometowns or fuel the cases in tourist locations. Their fears turned out to be true with breakthrough cases. Breakthrough cases are people who have been fully vaccinated and still contract the virus more than 14 days after their second shot. Experts have noted that breakthrough cases are not unique to the coronavirus. It can happen with any vaccine. Click Orlando reported, "I don't think the public is aware that it doesn't mean you're not getting the virus, and it doesn't mean you're not getting sick. There is still a chance…The one thing you should know is every approved vaccine is highly effective at preventing the one major endpoint: hospitalization and death." Like every other precaution listed by the CDC, this is another reason not to let your guard down. It is easy to get comfortable and think that contracting the virus will not happen to you-- even after getting vaccinated, it's a possibility.
Although there is a minor risk of contracting the virus, things are looking up. I look forward to enjoying this summer and experiencing a little bit more freedom than we had in summer 2020. I hope that everyone enjoys the warmest season of the year in a safe way. As stated in Health, "the CDC is still recommending that fully vaccinated people follow its COVID-19 safety guidelines, which include avoiding medium- or large-sized gatherings and wearing a mask in public." So, whether you get vaccinated this season or not, continue to practice safety regulations. But most importantly, regardless of the type of summer, you want to have, enjoy it because we all deserve to after 2020.
