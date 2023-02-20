The 49er Running Club has set out to create a safe community for students with active lifestyles.
"The club is a way for all students in UNC Charlotte to run in the community," said President Jacob Vehslage. "A lot of us were high school runners, so we have a chance to connect again, run together and train."
The club meets every night during the week to stretch and run together.
"Monday, Wednesday and Friday, we meet at the Houser Pavilion, across from UREC [University Recreational Center]. We normally meet there from 5 p.m. until whenever you're done with your workout, and then Tuesday and Thursday, we meet at the track [Irwin Belk Track and Field Center] from 5:30 p.m. to about 7 p.m.," said Vice President Conner Merwin.
The nightly meets are avenues for staying active. The meetings consist of social gatherings and training sessions. In addition, the 49er Running Club participates in events in the Charlotte area every year, including the Charlotte Outdoor Invite.
The Charlotte Outdoor Invite will take place this year on Sunday, March 26. The event will start at the Irwin Belk Track and Field Facility at 3 p.m. with an open track for an hour before heading into an intense group of relays, dashes and races.
Merwin said the 3000 Meter Steeplechase is a highlight of the event.
"I'm excited," said Merwin, "They have an event here called The 3000 Meter Steeplechase. They have a little water barrier, and you jump over it. I think it's fascinating."
Charlotte's 49er Running Club looks to compete against other universities as they did with their fall race, the Charlotte McAlpine Trail Race, where they welcomed the University of South Carolina, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, East Carolina University, Clemson University and Appalachian State University.
The women's team finished No. 4, and the men's team finished No. 34 in the Charlotte McAlpine Trail Race.
Vehslage said he is focused on networking opportunities the upcoming spring event can bring.
"Last year, we had four teams come," said Vehslage, "I love planning and running meets. I've done the cross country and track for the last couple of years for us, and I'm looking forward to it. We got NC States' [North Carolina State University] club coming. We've also got some interest from clubs out of state. We've got one club, UMASS [University of Massachusetts], that wants to come down here and race potentially, and one from Minnesota. It's cool to be known to run meets well enough that they want to come down and race against us."
Vehslage's focus on community in the 49er Running Club encapsulates its stand as a club for students who want to find like-minded and athletic companions in safe and engaging spaces. Merwin said he joined to meet new people and will take away the memories he has made.
"I ran a lot in high school, and I liked the camaraderie of it and going out and running with some of my friends. I thought it would be a great activity to network a little bit," said Merwin, "I've met many people here that are very engaged in running, and I think it's awesome. We all work hard, and I'm very proud of all of them."