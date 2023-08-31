The Charlotte football team is coming off a disappointing 2022 season, going 1-7 before firing Head Coach Will Healy. They finished the year 3-9. Offensive Coordinator Mark Carney was also fired, and the new head coach, Biff Poggi, entrusted Mike Miller to take up the role, naming the Maryland co-offensive coordinator and Charlotte native as the 49ers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in December 2022.
"Mike's name was at the front of every conversation and recommendation when I spoke to people about up-and-coming play callers," said Poggi. "He has coached with Brian Daboll and Nick Saban at Alabama, Dabo Swinney and Mike Locksley. These men are some of the best in our profession. Mike is a great teacher and mentor. Players love him and he loves his players. We have a star in Mike Miller."
Miller sat down with the Niner Times to share his expectations for the 2023 campaign.
Niner Times: How have you been feeling about the team so far?
Miller: It's been good—a totally new team. We have acquired a lot of individual talent, and Biff is best at taking all that individual talent and becoming a talented team. We're all coming from different programs, different journeys, different stories, different backgrounds. At our first team meeting, Biff said, 'The coach's job is to love the players and the player's job is to love each other.' That's what we've been doing every day. There's been growing pains, but it's been great. I am really excited about the season.
NT: You talked about the growing pains and the program's new look. How's the transfer been coming to Charlotte and being in a slightly different position now?
Miller: It's been great. I love it, love our staff. It's been a blast to work with them every day. The transition has been great. I was born and raised here, so coming back home has been really easy for me, my wife and our three children. I think my mom and dad are more excited than I was to come back here because they're with their grandchildren all day. My wife and I were here in our first year of marriage, so being back home has been really sweet for us. I drive by every day where I was a high school coach back in 2016, and I see the field where I cut the grass every day. And so it's kind of nostalgic being back home.
NT: Does that give it more of a connection when trying to prove what this team can do and make it more emotional for you?
Miller: I wouldn't say more emotional; it's got a special place in my heart. But it's been a lot of fun and it's gone by fast. It's been great to work with Biff. He's awesome. He's a mover and shaker and doesn't take no for an answer. I've loved being a part of this for the last eight months and I'm excited for the upcoming fall.
NT: The big story that Poggi talked about during the press conference for this year is a new team and overcoming a lot of criticism for the past year. How has that impacted you and your coaching?
Miller: We're aware of it, and to be honest, it's put an even bigger chip on our shoulder. Everybody here feels like we have something to prove. We want to block out the noise. I don't really care what other people are saying about us. We're focused on our progress and not only how we play, but playing to our standard. That's been a big theme on offense for us.
NT: On offense, have any players stood out to you so far?
Miller: I wouldn't say individual players, but more position groups. I've been pleased by the offensive lines, the tight ends and the backs. They've done a great job. Like the front seven, that's how we will be different in the conference, establishing the run first. The tight ends are really an extension of the offensive line and they have a really good group.
The backs have really done a great job of just understanding all the different runs schemes we have and the different gap schemes and protection. The mindset of this offense is to run the ball and enforce our will to defeat teams psychologically and physically and then take shots throughout the game. When they bring all the guys in the box, we're gonna throw it over their heads. We've been really pleased with how things have gone so far and are excited.
NT: Are there any players from Maryland you have experience with?
Miller: There's a couple of kids that came here from Maryland. It's been great to watch their development over spring and summer. Some of them I recruited to Maryland, so having them here has been a blast. Offensively, Ja'Khi Green is an offensive lineman who's done a nice job coming along. Joe Bearns, the fullback, has done a great job. He got here in the summertime.
Defensively there are a couple of guys, I feel out there like Isaiah Hazel, he's a safety. He's been doing a nice job from what I've seen on my side of the ball. Looking at the defense, there's T.J. Butler, who's a defensive end. They've all done a really nice job and I think it's been good for them too, being a part of this, coming together as a new team, new culture and a new identity.
NT: A lot of the squad has talked about how the goal is to win the conference championship. With you part of the Alabama team not too long ago, is there anything you've been able to take away from being a part of a national championship-winning team?
Miller: We talk about playing winning football on offense. Our five criteria for that are the sacks, the drops, the penalties, the fumbles and the interceptions. If we can eliminate those five things, we have a really good chance to win a lot of games. And that, to me, is how this thing is going to go. We got a really good defense and we have a special team. We're going to have an offense that controls the game, controls the clock, limits the other team's possessions, enforces our will, makes teams quit and at the end of the day, finds a way to win the game. That was everywhere I've ever been: Clemson, Alabama, Maryland and being a high school coach at Charlotte Christian.
It's been good to see that our guys understand that now. We're teaching them how to win, how important practice is and that Saturday is a reflection of what goes on Monday through Friday. Winning is a byproduct of our belief, our habits, our practice, our study and our preparation, so that's been fun.