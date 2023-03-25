Charlotte women's basketball ended their season on March 9 after an 84-53 loss against Conference USA (C-USA) champions, Middle Tennessee State University.
The 49ers closed out the 2022-2023 season with an overall record of 12-19 and 7-13 in C-USA. This marks their lowest overall and conference win percentages since the 2000-02 season when the 49ers went 10-19 overall and 5-11 in conference matches.
Scoring Leaders
Throughout the season, the 49ers were led offensively by redshirt sophomore Dazia Lawrence and senior Jada McMillian.
Lawrence played in all 31 of the 49ers' games averaging 16.9 points per game. Her biggest offensive performance came against Louisiana Tech University (LA Tech) on Feb. 18. Lawrence broke her previous individual game-scoring record and scored 41 points for Charlotte.
Lawrence played 45 minutes of the 49er battle against LA Tech that went into overtime. This is the fourth most points scored in a single game by a player in program history and the second most inside Halton Arena.
McMillian played 30 out of Charlotte's 31 games and averaged 12.3 points per game. McMillian's biggest performance scoring-wise was against The University of Alabama at Birmingham on Dec. 19, where she scored 25 points in 34 minutes.
McMillian reached 1,000 points in her D1 college basketball career this season. McMillian also earned second place in program history for the number of assists, with 536.
Statistics
In 2022-2023, the 49ers averaged 62 points and three blocks per game. Sophomore Mya McGraw led the squad in blocks with 1.2 per game.
Charlotte's field goal percentage on the season was .410, and they shot .299 from beyond the arc. Senior Tamia Davis led the 49ers in three-point shots, averaging 1.3 per game, followed by junior Jacee Busick, averaging one per game.
The 49ers averaged 12.3 made free throws per game. Lawrence led with a free throw percentage of .817.
Injuries
On Dec. 1, 2022, fifth-year transfer from Duke University Mikayla Boykin announced that her basketball career was ending after tearing her ACL for the fifth time. Boykin played her first two years at Duke before transferring to Charlotte for her final two years.
Boykin helped the 49ers win regular season championships and the C-USA title in the 2021-2022 season.
Key Games
Charlotte opened the season against Appalachian State University on Nov. 8, 2022. The 49ers won the game in overtime 98-94. This was also Charlotte's highest-scoring game this season.
Entering the C-USA tournament in the first round, the 49ers were on a six-game losing streak. They broke this streak against Florida International University in the first round of the C-USA tournament with a 72-59 win.
Final thoughts
Head Coach Cara Consuegra spoke after the team's season ended in Frisco, Texas, against Middle Tennessee.
"Our kids fought to the end, and I'm proud of them for that. Effort has never been an issue for this team," said Consuegra.
Up next
The Charlotte women's basketball team is now in its off-season and will return in the fall to the American Athletic Conference.