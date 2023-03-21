On Nov. 11, 2022, Francis "Biff" Poggi was named the 49ers' third football head coach.
Poggi served as the associate head coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines for three years, helping the program to two Big Ten Championships and College Football Playoff (CFP) berths.
Poggi started coaching at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore. He built the school into a national powerhouse and was the center of the HBO documentary "The Cost of Winning." Poggi started his tenure at Charlotte by signing 37 recruits and overhauling the coaching staff.
Poggi sat down with the Niner Times to discuss all things Charlotte football and his expectations for the upcoming season.
Niner Times: How has your time with the team been so far?
Poggi: It has been busy. I have loved every part of it. It is a part of the job to be all over the place. I hope I can do a good job getting the people in the building. I want to give the fans something to cheer for.
NT: What made this job so enticing, and why did you pick Charlotte?
Poggi: This is a young program, and I liked that because a lot of institutional history can be a millstone around your neck. I like fixing things, and this program was broken when I inhabited it. I wouldn't have come if Charlotte was 12-1 every year. I am very excited about the city, and there are a lot of opportunities for our players to receive internships and be integrated into the community. I was excited by the University because it is such a good school, and nobody talks about that enough. Charlotte is the best-kept secret in the Southeast, but we will change that.
NT: You brought in 32 signees during early signing day and finished with 37. What do you hope to get out of this bunch?
Poggi: First, I want the kids to have a great experience and integrate into the University. I did not leave the University of Michigan not to win the American Conference, which we built our recruiting class around. We play a tough schedule, and the conference has great teams. It is a terrific conference and a tall order, but we have those expectations. I wanted the best players.
NT: How do you sell the program to recruits?
Poggi: In 2024, the winner of the American will be in the playoff with the expanded format. The goal for every team is to make the CFP [College Football Playoff], and we are in a conference where if you win, you will go. We are going from a power five to a power six. You aren't getting to the CFP unless you win your conference. With Charlotte going into the American, if you are within 90 minutes of this place, you can stay home and have a chance to go to the CFP. Your family will watch you play every weekend, and players can become a legend in their hometowns. You can join a movement to make a college football powerhouse in Charlotte.
NT: What are your overall thoughts on the schedule and move to the new conference?
Poggi: It is a big step up, but we have many Power Five players here who are used to that competition. The American is a great football league, and it is appropriately named. It is American football, and there are a lot of outstanding teams in it. These programs have been at it a long time and play the game the right way. There are a lot of great coaches and players, which is super exciting. We are excited to go down to Gainsville and College Park. I hope to win those games because we aren't going there to lose. We think our team matches up well. We want to play these games. We expect to win every game we play. Our coaches and players expect it, and the fans should expect it too.
NT: It is probably too early, but who do you expect to be the starting quarterback?
Poggi: It is way too early for us to know. The quarterback position is a complete meritocracy and based on merit. Those that play the best in spring practice and training camp will get to play. You use three running backs in a game, so I am not afraid to play 3-4 quarterbacks, especially if they do certain things well. Having a plethora of quarterbacks makes it hard for other teams to prepare for us.
NT: I am sure you know of the defensive struggles last season, but what is your game plan to correct the negative trends from a year ago?
Poggi: We will be elite on defense.
NT: You've made new hires for many positions in your coaching staff. How will these additions help?
Poggi: Our players are blessed to have this group coaching them. I wouldn't have hired this staff if they weren't good people. They really care about these young men. I am so impressed with this staff; it is an excellent group.
NT: You are coined as an architect; what do you hope to build here in Charlotte?
Poggi: I want to build a national football power that cares for its players by providing them with an excellent education and opportunities in the business world. This place is very special to me, and I want to do the best job I have ever done. I want to build a platform of excellence that lasts after I am gone.