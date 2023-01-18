The holiday season was busy for Charlotte's new head football coach, Biff Poggi. He brought in 28 signees on early signing day on Dec. 21 and four additional signees during the holiday season.
The signing class consists of 16 defensive players, 15 offensive players and one special team player, with a heavy emphasis on the Maryland and Charlotte area.
Offensive signings
A significant offensive focus for Poggi is being able to run the ball to the point that their opponents focus solely on the run game, which opens up the passing game. A significant emphasis is bringing bulk on the offensive line to build the running game.
Durell Robinson put Charlotte on the national stage when he announced his signing with the 49ers during the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game on ESPN turning down multiple Power 5 offers to become a 49er. Robinson at St. Frances Academy ran for 582 yards on 80 carries along with five touchdowns earning him the highest rating of any Charlotte recruit in program history.
Jai'Lun "The Ticket" Hampton is a 6-9 325-pound offensive lineman who helped lead Iowa Western Community College to a National Championship title during the 2022 season, blocking for an offense that averaged 354.8 yards per game. Hampton should help bolster the offensive line for the 49ers as they look to amp up the run game.
Jaden Bradley from Pitt and Jack Hestera, who attended the University of Colorado, will look to fill some significant holes left in the wide receiver room following the departure of Charlotte's three top wideouts with Victor Tucker graduating, Grant Dubose entering the NFL draft and Elijah Spencer departing in the transfer portal.
A significant sign that Poggi is changing the culture at Charlotte was when local quarterback prospect Carson Black from Nations Ford High School flipped his commitment from Memphis to Charlotte on signing day, showing that the new regime will fight for the local players to stay home and play.
Below is the list of all offensive players signed:
- Andrew Adair OL (Liberty/James Madison)
- Johnathan Bass OL (Georgia State)
- Carson Black QB (Nation Ford H.S.)
- Jaden Bradley WR (Pittsburgh)
- Lacota Dippre TE (Lakeland H.S.)
- Austin Fontaine OL (Maryland)
- Ja'khi Green OL (Maryland)
- Jai'Lun Hampton OL (Iowa Western C.C.)
- Jack Hestera WR (Colorado)
- Terron Kellman RB (Northern Illinois)
- Dominick Kelley OL (Cuthbertson H.S.)
- Durell Robinson RB (Saint Frances H.S.)
- Micah Sumpter OL (Knightdale H.S.)
- Tyler Thomas OL (Kent State/Grambling)
- PJ Wilkins OL (Saint Frances H.S.)
Defensive signings
Poggi emphasized bringing in players to stop the run but also players that could prevent the deep ball. Poggi focused heavily on bringing in big guys in the front seven to win the line of scrimmage.
A key defensive signing has been Osita Ekwonu, a linebacker from Notre Dame who hails from the Weddington, N.C., area whose brother has been succeeding as a rookie offensive tackle for the Carolina Panthers this past season. He should help boost the defense's production and the team's popularity.
Katron Evans, a transfer from Jackson State who played for Deion Sanders, will bring his experience along with former high school teammate Jonathan Wallace, a transfer from Holmes Community College. They will help build up the interior defensive line to stop the run from being the bulk at the defensive tackle position.
Demon Clowney, a transfer from Ole Miss, and TJ Butler from Maryland are two edge rushers joining the 49ers roster. They should help fill the void left by longtime Charlotte edge rusher Watts who graduated as the career sack leader in program history.
Below is the list of all defensive players signed:
- Al-Ma'hi Ali DB (St. Francis Univ.)
- Emmanuel Balogun DL (Marshall)
- TJ Butler Edge (Maryland)
- Demon Clowney Edge (Ole Miss)
- Colin Coates DL (Saint Frances HS)
- Ephraim Deese DE (Forest Hills H.S.)
- Keoni Denny LB (Sumner HS)
- Osita Ekwonu LB (Notre Dame)
- Katron Evans DT (Jackson State)
- Dontez Fagan DB (Central Oklahoma/Independence C.C.)
- Kameron Howard DB (Saint Frances HS)
- Tequan Latimore DB (Georgia Military)
- Breon Noel DB (St. Francis Univ.)
- Malik Puryear DL (Wake Forest/Coahoma C.C.)
- Zion Shockley DT (Maryland)
- Jonathan Wallace DT (Holmes C.C.)
Special teams
The 49ers brought in one special teams player to replace the graduated punter Bailey Rice.
Grant Gonya transferred in from John Carroll, where he was named a 2022 Second Team All-American and Second Team All-Region by D3Football.com while also being a two-time first-team All-Ohio Athletic Conference.
Below is the list of all special teams players signed:
- Grant Gonya P (Youngstown State/John Carroll)