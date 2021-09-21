When Jason Schultz watched a NASCAR race for the first time at a young age, he was hooked.
He happened to watch a race with his father on a random Sunday afternoon, and since then, he hasn’t missed many races.
All these years later, the UNC Charlotte alum has already achieved a lifelong dream only two years out of college: working in the NASCAR media space. Schultz is currently a content producer/videographer for Dirty Mo Media, an original content company created by one of motorsports’ most popular figures in Dale Earnhardt Jr.
“I started watching NASCAR in 2005,” said Schultz about finding his fandom for the sport. “I just remember my dad was watching, and I just happened to sit down and watch. I don’t remember missing a race, technically, since.”
A love for media
Not long after starting to watch the sport, Schultz started to love the media side. As an early user of Twitter, he was able to see media members cover the sport around the country. Even though he wasn’t yet a teenager, Schultz already had a good idea of what career path he wanted to pursue.
“Not many 11-12-year-olds think about what career path you’re gonna take, but I thought it would be awesome to go to the track and be interested in NASCAR but do it for a career,” said Schultz. “That was always the idea. If I could combine those two things, that would be the ultimate dream.”
Instead of waiting around to grow up and get a degree to work in the sport, Schultz took matters into his own hands. He created his first racing website titled “Turn4RacingNew.com” before the 2012 NASCAR season started. On the site, Schultz wrote previews, recaps and gave opinions on the sport. The blog ended up getting up to 100,000 views and gave him more opportunities in the journalism world.
“I started writing articles just for fun but also because I enjoyed being a part of the conversation about the sport through social media,” said Schultz.
Finding his place
After covering the sport from the journalist’s perspective, Schultz started to venture into other areas. In high school, a new goal emerged: working in the PR side of NASCAR.
Thanks to his prior work online throughout the years, Schultz built a credible network of connections. One of his most important ways of connecting with people in the sports was working with the annual Drive for Autism Celebrity Golf Tournament, where he provided social updates for the tournament.
Before heading to the Queen City for college, Schultz covered a race at Dover International Speedway in 2016, as Drive For Autism sponsored the race.
There, he was able to connect with Mike Davis, the managing director of the Dale. Jr brand, and co-founder of Dirty Mo Media with Dale Jr.. At their meeting in a Media Center, Schultz made Davis aware of his interest in potentially working with Dirty Mo Media.
“The biggest thing was coming to Charlotte and networking,” said Schultz. “Showing my willingness to work.”
In just his second semester at Charlotte, Schultz earned an internship with Charlotte Motor Speedway, working with the communications team. In that same semester, he started freelancing with Dirty Mo Radio, working on the “JR Motorsports Up Front” and “Fast Lane Family” podcasts.
After working through two internships, Schultz kept working his way up with Dirty Mo Media. Once he graduated in December of 2019, he joined the company as a full-time producer and videographer.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🚨 BIG NEWS 🚨 <br><br>Thrilled to announce I'm joining <a href="https://twitter.com/DirtyMoMedia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DirtyMoMedia</a> full-time as a content producer & videographer!<br><br>I’ve dreamed of working in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a> ever since I was a kid. Incredible to achieve that goal!<br><br>Can’t thank <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeDavis88?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeDavis88</a> enough for the opportunity. Ready to get to work! <a href="https://t.co/d0QfbbH3YU">pic.twitter.com/d0QfbbH3YU</a></p>— Jason Schultz (@HeyJasonSchultz) <a href="https://twitter.com/HeyJasonSchultz/status/1206745896492425221?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 17, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Schultz’s duties with Dirty Mo include producing one of the company’s most established podcasts, “Door Bumper Clear,” a weekly podcast hosted by Casey Boat and NASCAR spotters TJ Majors, Freddie Kraft and Brett Griffin. He has also produced episodes of “The Dale Jr. Download,” a podcast hosted by Dale Jr. and Mike Davis that brings in a new guest from the motorsports world every week.
Even though he is only two years removed from graduating, Schultz has achieved many dreams he’s been chasing since he first fell in love with NASCAR.
“I think it was a master plan that was influenced by putting in the work, networking, building the skills and getting the experiences,” said Schultz. “I was able to present to Mike Davis and Dirty Mo that I was graduating college and that I would love to start full-time work. It was never a guarantee that would happen. That was always the dream, but it turned into a master plan, and it worked out.”
Although Schultz never set a plan, he knew he wanted to stand out and do something different in the media space for the sport he loves. And with Dirty Mo Media, he has found his place to do just that.
“I always had the creative mindset of ‘be different...be unique.’ That’s why I love what Dirty Mo Media does. It’s different content. It’s not the same old boring NASCAR talk. It’s vibrant, compelling, unique and interesting,” said Schultz. “It means a lot to look back and see all the hard work pay off,” said Schultz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.