As the saying goes, a minor setback paves the way for a major comeback.
Injuries are an inescapable part of sports for all athletes at any level. Even the professionals cannot stray away from the injury bug that can haunt playing careers for months and sometimes years.
Some athletes never return to their previous form post-injury or eventually lose their starting role on the team. That wasn't the case for pitcher Matt Brooks, who battled through a severe shoulder injury the past two years but returned to Charlotte's baseball team stronger than ever.
On March 2, 2019, Brooks stepped onto the mound, pitching in just his third start of that season against Kent State. Before the game, while warming up, he felt some tightness in his throwing shoulder, causing uneasiness when pitching. He could tell something was off.
"I told my pitching coach, 'I'm not sure how long I'm gonna be able to go,'" said Brooks.
He pitched six and two-thirds of the seven-inning game that day. He was taken out with one out left in the final inning due to the shoulder he worried about. He used a heat pack between innings to stay loose, but that still couldn't prevent his shoulder from nagging him throughout the day. He proceeded to take the next few weekends off to heal.
Fast forward to March 29, 2019, and Brooks made his first appearance since the Kent State game. The first inning went smoothly, but as he started warming up for the second, he re-aggravated his shoulder injury, and his day on the hill was over.
"I was pretty frustrated to come out after the first inning. A lot of questions for sure about what was going on," said Brooks." It was rough."
When he sustained the shoulder injury, Brooks was playing his best baseball, going 3-0 and throwing a 1.40 ERA.
He had an MRI in the following days, which revealed that the injury was serious and required surgery, forcing him to miss the remainder of the 2019 season. This was just the beginning of a long grind to get back on the mound in a 49er uniform.
The surgery forced him to miss the entire offseason to train, and returning for the 2020 season was in question. Luckily for him, COVID-19 shortened the season, which saved him an extra year of eligibility.
Brooks was focused on his rehab, starting with physical therapy three times per week. He gradually improved during the process and started light tossing and eventually throwing with a full range of motion.
The time away from playing was a blessing in disguise for Brooks. He took advantage of it by taking a step back, becoming a student of the game while also remaining a valued member of the team.
"I definitely learned a lot about myself and a lot about the game too," said Brooks. "I wouldn't have had it any other way."
This past summer, Brooks fully committed to getting back on the mound. Charlotte has a partnership with Premier Pitching Performance which allowed him and 17 other Niner pitchers to travel to St. Louis and train during the pandemic. Most extracurricular activities weren't available due to covid protocols, which allowed him to concentrate on throwing for the three months fully he was in St. Louis.
"There wasn't much going on other than that, so I think it kinda kept me focused. I would work in the morning and then train pretty much every day for three straight months when we were out there," said Brooks.
Before his injury, he pitched as one of the starters for Charlotte on the weekend series. Regardless of past performances, he still had to battle with the other pitchers on the team to secure that spot again. Even after a coaching change and extended time off, Brooks impressed the coaching staff with his hard work and earned the starter pitcher yet again.
This season, Brooks is currently 1-1 in four starts and is set to throw a career-low in batting average allowed and a personal best for strikeouts in a season at Charlotte. In his first start since 2019, on Feb. 28, Brooks pitched five innings and allowed only one run with five strikeouts in the 20-4 win over William & Mary.
He doesn't throw overly hard or pitch the fastest on the team, but his game benefits from bringing the same attitude and toughness regardless of the situation. After the long road to get back to playing, Brooks said he's thrilled to be pitching again and in the starting rotation.
"I didn't really care where or when I threw but getting the chance to get back into the starting rotation on the weekend, especially with the guys we have, is a pretty big honor for me," said Brooks.
Charlotte will travel to Western Kentucky for their next weekend series, the same opponent, date and place where Brooks injured his shoulder two years ago. Nothing is guaranteed except for two things: Brooks will be pitching in the series, and it's going to be emotional for No. 41.
"It'll be fun to get back there," said Brooks.
