Governor Roy Cooper announced North Carolina Executive Order No. 195 to ease restrictions on capacity limits for sporting events. Charlotte athletics has announced that fans will be allowed to attend events. The new order was announced on Feb. 24 by Copper and goes into effect on Friday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. It is set to expire on March 26 at 5 p.m.
In a press release on Feb. 25, Charlotte announced capacity limits for current sports in season.
Charlotte will give most tickets to the families of the players and coaches, a release said. Conference USA guidelines will allow some tickets to be given to visiting teams' family members.
Fans will have to practice socially distanced precautions and wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking. There will be no walk-up sales for men's and women's soccer, women's basketball, and volleyball games, which are the only games tickets will be sold to the general public.
Baseball:
The capacity has been set at 181 fans. Fans will be allowed starting this weekend, as Charlotte plays host to William & Mary on Feb. 27 and 28.
Men's and Women's Soccer:
The capacity at Transamerica Field has been set at 820 fans, according to the release. The men's team hosts West Virginia on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m., while the women's team hosts Old Dominion at 2 p.m.
Women's Basketball/Volleyball:
Fans will be allowed in Halton Arena for both women's basketball and volleyball games, starting the women's basketball team hosting UTEP. 284 fans will be allowed in at this time.
Softball:
Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium will have the smallest max capacity with only 50 fans allowed in.
