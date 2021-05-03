The 23rd ranked (D1Baseball) Charlotte baseball team went to Norfolk, VA, for a weekend series against then 25th ranked Old Dominion Monarchs that started on Friday, April 30. Charlotte lost the series three games to one.
Charlotte lost the first game Friday 8-3. The Niners won their only game of the weekend on game one of Saturday's doubleheader, winning 6-2. The Monarchs won the final two games, 14-2 and 10-0, respectively.
"This weekend, I didn't pass the test. Our players competed. Our players got after it. Certainly, they weren't perfect and made some mistakes, but ultimately the performance of our team falls on me," said Head Coach Robert Woodard.
Charlotte now holds a one-game lead in the C-USA East standings over ODU. The Niners' record moved to 31-14 and 18-6 in conference. While Old Dominion's record moved to 31-11 and 17-7 in conference.
Lindsey's dominant performance gave the team sole win in the series
The one bright spot for the team was the dominant performance that starting pitcher Andrew Lindsey provided in Saturday morning's game. It was the first game of a doubleheader that day.
"You could argue that the first game today was the biggest game of our season up to this point. Andrew rose up to the occasion against one of the best offenses in the country and pitched lights out," said Woodard.
In the team's only win this series, Lindsey pitched an outstanding five innings while giving up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four.
His outstanding performance led the Niners to a 6-2 victory where they held the lead the entire duration.
"Andrew walked two guys, and they both scored, unfortunately, but that just shows how tough he was to hit. Old Dominion is a veteran team with a lot of at-bats under their belt. Andrew was relentless with his pitch-making today and was a huge reason why we came out on top," said Woodard.
Following his one shaky inning in the bottom of the fourth, where he allowed two runs, Lindsey was able to bounce back and take the winds out of the Monarchs' sails, shutting their hitters down in order to end the fifth inning striking out two of them.
What's next?
"Good news is as we begin a new week tomorrow, week 12. As a program, we get to catch our breaths, we've had two-midweek games the last two weeks on the road, and this series on the road, and for those people who follow us closely, understand that's a challenging stretch. In many ways, I can already see how it has made us better," said Woodard on upcoming games.
Charlotte hadn't lost a series since the weekend of March 12 against ECU. Following that series loss, the Niners went on to win the next six series.
Charlotte will look to repeat their success that followed their previous series defeat.
"Week 12 will be all about our response. We took some haymakers this weekend, we took some haymakers all the way back in week three and week four, and look at what we did in weeks 5-10," said Woodard.
The Niners have two four-game conference series left, and in order to secure first place in the C-USA standings, Charlotte will need to win more than half the games in both series as they hold the tiebreaker over ODU.
The Niners host Marshall this upcoming weekend before their last away series against Rice to close their conference schedule.
