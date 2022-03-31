On Tuesday night, the No. 23 Charlotte 49ers baseball team took on the College of Charleston Cougars. The 49ers won the contest 9-0 under the great pitching of Hale Sims, who won his first start of the season. This was also the 49ers' first shutout of the season.
Both teams started quietly as no runs were scored in the first two innings. The 49ers opened up scoring in the third inning. A Cunningham single aided by a fielding error by the Cougars scored Nate Furman and the 49ers found themselves up 1-0.
The third inning didn't end there for Charlotte as a Jack Dragum single brought in Cunningham and Madole, a wild pitch got Dragum on the scoreboard, and a Kaden Hopson single got Butcher home. After the third inning, Charlotte found themselves up 5-0.
Charleston couldn't get anything going against Sim's pitching. In six innings, Sims only allowed one hit and struck out seven. Michael Oh and Tony Rossi finished out the last three innings, but Hale Sims dominated in his first win of the season.
The 49ers continued their scoring in the fifth. Jack Dragum singled, bringing in Cam Fisher. Dragum also picked up a stolen base in the fifth by stealing second.
Dragum's day didn't end there. He picked up his 4th RBI in the sixth inning by scoring Cunningham off of his single. Jack Dragum finished the game with three hits, two runs, 4 RBIs and a stolen base.
In the sixth inning, the 49ers scored two more runs and were up 9-0. The relief pitching by Michael Oh and Tony Rossi completed the shutout for Charlotte.
Up next
This weekend, Charlotte Baseball heads to San Antonio to take on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners in a weekend series. The Roadrunners are 14-10 overall and 2-4 in C-USA play. After the win against Charleston, the 49ers are 17-7 overall and are 4-2 in Conference USA play.
