The Charlotte 49ers baseball team started the season strong going 2-1 over the weekend, losing to Louisville 8-7, then bouncing back and beating UConn and South Florida in the USF Invitational.
"This has certainly been a memorable start to this team's journey. To come down here and drop a one-run game to a very tough Louisville team and respond the past two days the way we did was impressive," said Head Coach Robert Woodard.
Comeback efforts are not strong enough against the Cardinals
In Friday's game against Louisville, the 49ers fell behind early, giving up five runs in the first three innings. Charlotte's starting pitcher gave up four of those runs.
The 49ers cut into the lead in the fourth inning, scoring three runs. But in the sixth inning, Louisville added another run to increase their lead to be up 6-3.
In the top of the seventh inning, Charlotte cut the lead down to one with a two-run homer from Austin Knight. Louisville added another run in the bottom of the seventh to be up 7-5.
In the eighth inning, Louisville jumped up to lead 8-5 going into the ninth inning. Cam Fisher hit a two-run homer in the final inning to bring the score to 8-7. Charlotte couldn't produce any more after the homer by Fisher, with their comeback hopes falling just short.
49ers find first win of the year against the Huskies
The 49ers had to quickly put the loss behind them with another challenge in UCONN.
The first inning didn't start well for Charlotte, giving up a run in the top of the first. But the 49ers had other plans, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning off of a two-RBI double from Knight and an RBI single from Jack Dragum.
Knight added another run in the second inning to give Charlotte a 4-1 with a sacrifice fly.
UConn battled back with a two-run home run in the fourth inning. The Huskies trailed the 49ers 5-3 at that point.
In the seventh inning, Charlotte showed off their plate discipline having back-to-back RBI walks to extend their lead to 7-3. This lead held up the rest of the game as Charlotte defeated UConn.
In the game earning his first save of the season in his first appearance since the 2020 season Colby Bruce came in relief and had a masterful performance. He completed three scoreless innings of work while allowing only three base runners and striking out four batters.
Early heroics hold strong facing Bulls
Looking for their second straight win, the 49ers came out of the gates against the host, South Florida, on fire. Scoring eight runs in the first two innings.
David McCabe provided his first home run of the year, knocking in two runs. They scored their other pair of runs on a wild pitch and a double steal.
In the second inning, McCabe added another RBI to grow the lead to five. Then Knight hit his second home run of the weekend knocking in three runs to give Charlotte an 8-0 lead over USF early.
Will Lancaster had a great pitching debut for Charlotte, throwing 5.1 innings. He was cruising through the Bulls until the sixth inning when he allowed a runner on base that ultimately scored.
South Florida hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to cut into the 49ers' lead. The 49ers still led 8-3, heading into the final third of the game.
The game stayed quiet after that until the ninth inning came around. Charlotte added a run with a Jake Cunningham RBI single. Then a Nate Furman RBI sacrifice bunt. This gave Charlotte a 10-3 lead with three outs remaining.
Charlotte got the first out fairly easy, but things took a bad turn. Two 49er players, Cunningham and Hunter Baker, both dove for a fly ball in left-center field and ended up sliding into each other. Both players were helped off the field after the play resulted in an inside-the-park home run for USF.
The game was called with one out in the ninth due to travel schedules and the delay time of the injuries. Post-game, the players seemed to be doing better, but no official word has been released.
Up next
Charlotte plays next in a three-game series as they host West Virginia over the weekend, with the first game on Friday, Feb. 25. That first game occurs at 4 P.M. at Hayes Stadium and is streaming on ESPN+.
