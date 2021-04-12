The Charlotte baseball team holds sole possession of first place in C-USA’s East division, coming off eight-straight wins. After dropping their final game against Western Kentucky 16-17 in 10 innings on March 28, the team hasn’t looked back, capping off series sweeps against Florida Atlantic and Florida International. On Monday, the team was also ranked #21 in the country by D1Baseball.
Recap of FIU series
Game One: The 49ers won 11-8 after jumping out to a 5-1 lead after the second inning. FIU scored three in the eighth but held off the Panthers. Christian Lothes earned the save for the 49ers, while Starting Pitcher Bryce McMcGowan earned the win with nine strikeouts.
Game Two: 49ers won 5-4 after a run in the top of the seventh and excellent fielding to prevent the Panthers batters from getting anything going. Charlotte was able to earn a run in the top of the seventh and hold off the Panthers in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Game Three: 49ers won 3-1 after an excellent display of pitching. Matt Brooks earned the win with four innings pitched and five strikeouts.
Game Four: 49ers won 9-5 with five runs coming in the top of the second for the 49ers. A two-run double from Todd Elwood proved to be a turning point as the 49ers picked up a three-run lead.
Taking the division lead
While three of these wins were a bit more convincing, game two was still anyone’s game. Being able to pull through in these situations is key for teams with hopes of claiming the C-USA title.
By getting off to quick starts, as the 49ers were able to do in several of these games, it gives a sense of relief to the fielders and, most importantly, the pitchers.
“It gives you that sense of I don’t have to be so perfect. It frees up the pitcher to attack hitters and let his defense make plays a little more freely, feeling like he doesn’t have to be so perfect,” said head coach Robert Woodard.
As Old Dominion, the previous East leader lost on Sunday, Charlotte now holds the first-place spot.
National Ranking
For the first time since 2011, Charlotte is a nationally ranked team. The 21st ranking by D1Baseball is a long time coming.
😍 ⚒️Hello, we're #21!#GoldStandard | #9ATC https://t.co/6qSndFnhQc— #21 CHARLOTTE BASEBALL (@CharlotteBSB) April 12, 2021
“Entering and staying in the top-25 is not something that happens overnight,” said Woodard.
“I also cannot emphasize enough the work and coaching by Bo Robinson, Toby Bicknell, Austin Meine, Tyler Simmons and Eric McKibban. They are incredible. Combine that with tremendous support from our former players, our administration, support staff, our students and Niner Nation, that’s what it takes. We are very fortunate to have that.
Louisiana Tech (#14) and Old Dominion (#22) are the other ranked Conference USA teams. You can view the full rankings, here.
The 49ers will play five more series and two more stand-alone games against UNC-Chapel Hill and Appalachian State. The 49ers will look to continue their high-level play the remainder of the season with their next series against UTSA this weekend at home.
