Charlotte eliminated the Lipscomb Bisons 9-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C., in the second game of the NCAA Regional. Charlotte survived another day behind a high-powered offense propelled by a dominant pitching performance from Wyatt Hudepohl.
Hudepohl earned the win for Charlotte as Braydon Tucker had the loss for Lipscomb as their season came to an end. The 49ers move on to take on the Clemson University Tigers.
How it happened
Hudepohl came out of the gates firing on the mound, sitting the Bisons down in order with back-to-back strikeouts in the opening frame.
Back-to-back two-out doubles for Lipscomb brought home the first runs of the game, with Mason Lundgrin bringing home both runs with his RBI double to put his team ahead 2-0 in the third.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the 49ers threatened to score with runners on first and second with two outs. Eli Weisner pinch hit and sent a ball flying over the right-center field wall to give the 49ers a 3-2 lead.
Later in the fourth, two more runs came across to score as Jack Dragum hit a two-run homer over the center field wall to grow Charlotte’s lead to 5-2 after four innings.
Hudepohl, working with the lead, shut down Lipscomb, striking out the side with two of the batters looking as the ball crossed the plate in the fifth inning.
In the seventh inning, Blake Jackson got on base to lead off with a single and later came around to score with a sacrifice fly from Jake Cunnigham. Cam Fisher came home to score on a wild pitch to make it 7-2.
Brandon Stahlman added another insurance run in the seventh inning with a solo home run to right field to go up 8-2.
Fisher walked in the eighth inning, and back-to-back singles from Cunningham and Stahlman brought him home to put Charlotte ahead 9-2 heading into the final inning.
Clark Dearman came in for Hudepohl in the ninth inning after Hudepohl carried them through eight innings on 129 pitches. Dearman got one strikeout in his perfect inning to close out the game.
Stars of the game
After pitching on short rest last Sunday to help secure the Conference USA (C-USA) Championship on a week where he threw a combined 174 pitches in two starts, starting pitcher Hudepohl threw eight innings, giving up just two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters.
Weisner opened up the offense for the 49ers, drilling a pinch-hit homer and scoring three runs to give Charlotte the lead in the fourth inning, putting them up 3-2, a lead they held the rest of the game.
Charlotte’s Dragum also provided a strong day at the plate, going 2-5 with one run scored and two RBI coming from a two-run homer in the fifth inning to add to the lead, helping the 49ers survive and advance.
Takeaways
Hudepohl gave the bullpen a rest day ahead of an extensive stretch where they must play at least 27 innings in two days to win the regional. He gave the team 129 pitches in the winning effort while Dearman closed it out with one inning of relief, leaving the rest of the bullpen fresh and ready to go when their name is called on Sunday.
After being held to one run in the opening games, the Charlotte lineup returned to the form that is expected of them, producing nine runs in the game, hoping to get the offensive wheel rolling again as it did in their Cinderella run in the C-USA Tournament.
Charlotte mimicked what the University of Tennessee had done to them the night before, capitalizing on two-out scoring opportunities with seven of their nine runs coming home to score with two outs.
Up next
Charlotte takes on the Clemson Tigers on Sunday, June 4, at noon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C., with the winner taking on Tennessee that night at 6 p.m. to determine a regional winner or to push it to Monday, June 6, for a winner take all.