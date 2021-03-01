After starting the season 3-0 last week, the Charlotte 49er baseball team opened up their second series of 2021 with a doubleheader on Saturday due to the weather postponing Friday's game.
Charlotte won all three of their games behind great starting pitching performances. The team also hit ten home runs during the series sweep.
The 49ers outscored the William & Mary Tribe 31-5 during the weekend series.
Double Header Game 1: Charlotte 7, William & Mary 1
Charlotte beat William & Mary 7-1 behind a gem of a game by Andrew Lindsey where he threw seven innings. In that start, Lindsey had seven strikeouts, only giving up two hits and three walks on his way to getting the win. Lindsey also gave up one earned run this outing.
Offensively, David McCabe carried the team hitting two 2-run home runs along with a double. He went 3-4, scoring each time he got on base. McCabe also stole a base.
"David put us on his back in that first game. The way he hit the ball, ran the bases, and played defense, he pretty much carried us," said Head Coach Robert Woodard.
Jack Dragum and Austin Knight also hit home runs in the game with single shots. Dominic Pilolli scored twice, getting one hit and one walk, going 1-3 at the plate.
The only other pitcher to take the mound for the Niners was Sam Grace. Grace threw two scoreless innings, striking out three while not giving up any hits and two walks.
Double Header Game 2: Charlotte 4, William & Mary 0
The 49ers beat the Tribe in game two of the doubleheader 4-0. The Niners were able to cash in on defensive mistakes by William & Mary. In the first inning, the Tribe had two errors that kept Charlotte on the field to lead to the game's only scores.
Craig Keuchel knocked in the first run with a sacrifice fly. In the next at-bat, Austin Knight hit a three-run homer to give Charlotte their only runs of the game.
On the mound, Bryce McGowan was lights out, throwing six innings and recording eight strikeouts. In his outing, McGowan allowed one hit and walked four batters but was able to hold the Tribe scoreless. Bryce McGowan got his second win of the season.
Christian Lothes came in relief in the game, pitching three innings on his way to getting the save. In his appearance, he gave up two hits & two walks. He was able to sit down six batters with strikeouts.
The pitchers were standouts during the doubleheader, giving up only one run over eighteen innings.
"It's pretty special, honestly. There are multiple moments in a game where I sit back and appreciate watching them. They're just really great pitchers. I'm really thankful they're on our team," said Woodard on the pitching.
Game 3: Charlotte 20, William & Mary 4
In game three, the offensive was on fire, hitting five home runs and accumulating 21 hits as a team. The five homers came from Hunter Baker, Will Butcher, Jack Dragum, Craig Keuchel, and David McCabe.
"It's great to see so many guys coming out of the gate and seeing the ball well and doing some great things - not only the starting nine but the guys that are coming in over the course of the game," said Woodard.
Starting pitcher, Matt Brooks got the win in his first start since March of 2019 where he suffered a devastating injury. On Sunday, he pitched five innings on the mound, allowing only one hit, a home run while striking out five batters.
After Brooks' five innings Spencer Giesting came in relief, throwing one perfect inning with one strikeout. Following Giesting's inning of work, a revolving door of relievers came in to pitch the last three innings.
In those last three innings, the Niners used nine pitchers, letting each reliever throw until they recorded an out.
In the batter's box, the standout was Will Butcher, who pinch-hit in the third inning. He hit a pinch-hit home run going 2-2 on the game, scoring three times while knocking in three RBIs.
Woodard said, "right now, we're in a place where we're playing with the confidence that stems from both success and hard work. When you have that, you want to hang on to it and bottle it up as much as you can for as long as you can."
Coach Woodard and the Niners' baseball team return to action, hoping to go 7-0 on Tuesday at 4 p.m. traveling to UNCG.
