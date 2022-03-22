The Charlotte 49ers will travel to Atrium Health Ballpark Tuesday, March 22, to take on the Campbell Fighting Camels. The game will be the second game of the year in which the Niners play at a Minor league baseball stadium.
Scouting the opponent
The Fighting Camels are 9-10 this season, with a 2-1 record in conference play. They are coming off a series win last weekend against the West Virginia Mountaineers, which Charlotte played against earlier in the season, winning one out of three of the games.
Campbell's non-conference schedule has been a rather tough one, with seven of the games being against ranked opponents. Out of the seven games, they only won two, with one of them against ACC foe NC State. A season ago, Campbell won the Big South regular season title and received an at-large bid into the NCAA baseball tournament.
Charlotte's last time out
Charlotte is coming off a series win against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, winning two of the three games. Their lone series loss came Friday in uptown Charlotte at Truist Field. In their last game, sophomore Kaden Hopson stepped up to the plate in the ninth inning and delivered a walk-off single to grab the series win.
Niners finding their footing
After starting the season to a 2-3 start, the Niners have started to get on a roll, winning five of the last seven games and also winning three straight series. Charlotte is currently fourth in the Conference USA standings and is 13-6 this season. With the bump in season comes league honors as freshman Cameron Hansen was Conference USA pitcher of the week for his relief performance last Saturday night when he came in the game Saturday night, notching five strikeouts in six scoreless innings.
Looking ahead
After Tuesday, the Charlotte 49ers will take on the Davidson Wildcats for their second midweek in a row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.