This weekend, the Charlotte 49ers baseball team traveled to Norfolk, Va. to play No. 18, the Old Dominion Monarchs. The 49ers won the first two games in the series, with the score to the first game ending 11-4, the second game 13-8 and a loss on Sunday with a score of 13-12 in extra innings.
The 49ers' record improves to 16-7. With two straight victories, Charlotte had the series victory sealed up by Sunday.
In the first game, the 49ers scored five runs in the first to assert their dominant performance on the Monarchs. It started with a solo home run by David McCabe; then Jack Dragum drew a walk to score the inning's second run. RBI singles by Will Butcher and Cam Fisher brought home the next three runners.
The Monarchs would answer back with a solo home run in the first off of Spencer Giesting, but he didn't let that get to him as he struck out seven batters in his 5.2 innings pitched. The 49ers kept their momentum on the offensive side, with Dragum bringing home one run in the second.
In the following inning, Fisher hit a no-doubt home run to make the score 7-1. There were some scoreless innings for the 49ers, with a couple of solo home runs by ODU in the fourth and fifth. The sixth inning for the 49ers saw them get back on the board with Hunter Baker reaching base on an error and coming around to score off a double play.
The 49ers tacked on three runs in the final two innings, and the final score was 11-4.
The second game was a comeback win against the Monarchs. The early innings had the Monarchs scoring first with a double and sac fly in the first inning scoring one. Then in the second, they scored two more, with a solo home run being one of them.
The 49ers got on the board in the fourth inning when Fisher brought home Jake Cunningham off of a single. In the next inning, Nate Furman and Austin Knight reached base on walks, moving them into scoring position on the bases.
This led Cunningham to hit a no-doubter to center field, with Fisher following with his home run, making the score 5-3 before the Monarchs put up a score in the bottom of the inning.
The sixth inning was another show for the 49ers as they put up five runs. Only off of two hits, the 49ers drove in those runs with four walks, an error and a sac fly, making the score 10-4.
Into the seventh inning, three more runs were added by the 49ers, with Furman scoring off a balk and Will Butcher bringing home Knight and Josh Madole with an RBI double. The final score was 13-8.
In the third and final game of the weekend series, the 49ers trailed early, with the Monarchs scoring two in the first inning and tacking on three more runs in the third inning to make the score 5-0.
The 49ers didn't get on the board until the fourth inning, only scoring two runs with a two-run home run from Kaden Hopson. Still in the bottom of the inning, the Monarchs scored four runs to increase their lead.
The fifth inning is where the comeback began, with the 49ers scoring 10 runs. Furman and Knight were both walked, then followed by a Madole home run to right field and later a Cunningham home run. Later in the inning, Furman was walked, advancing JD Suarez and Hopson with Dragum scoring.
Knight would step up and single through the left side, scoring Hopson. At the end of the inning, Madole hit a three-run homer making the score 12-11.
Two scoreless innings, with the Monarchs putting one on the board in the eighth inning, they were tied 12-12. Into extra innings, the Monarchs hit a walk-off home run for a 13-12 victory.
Up next
On Tuesday, the 49ers are back in action as they host the College of Charleston at Hayes Stadium. The game starts at 6 p.m. The game will also be streamed on ESPN+.
With the series victory, Charlotte found themselves ranked No. 23 in the Baseball America poll.
